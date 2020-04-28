SALEM — Raymond Wallace's goal in asking for release due to the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be to avoid standing trial in a pair of violent armed robberies and an escape attempt in which a deputy sheriff was shot, a Salem Superior Court judge suggested Tuesday.
Judge Thomas Drechsler said it also appears the ultimate plan for Wallace, 42, submitted by a social worker hired by the defense, would ultimately move him to a community group home — a situation the judge said would put the public in danger.
"COVID-19 does not diminish the danger presented to the community by the defendant," said Drechsler. "I'm concerned, frankly, the defendant might harm others due to his release."
"The true aim of this defendant's request for release...(is to) seek release from custody and never to be tried by this court," said Drechsler. "This is not simply a request that defendant go to a hospital. It is a plan for the defendant go to a community-based group home."
The judge, following a nearly 2 1/2 hour hearing, denied a motion by Wallace's court-appointed lawyers to release him from the prison wing of the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, where he's been held since being shot in an escape attempt in 2013.
Wallace's attorneys, Raymond Buso and David Grimaldi, worked on getting his release due to the pandemic even before he was diagnosed with the virus. They argued his situation is more urgent now.
Drechsler disagreed. "Suffice it to say the commonwealth has proven by clear and convincing evidence that this defendant is a violent and dangerous individual who presents a danger," not only due to his history of crime but also his diagnosis of COVID-19, said the judge.
Lack of medical evidence
Drechsler said he hasn't been shown any evidence Wallace's condition has worsened since contracting the virus, or that moving to a different hospital would help. He pointed out the Supreme Judicial Court's recent decision regarding release of pre-trial detainees did not include those who were already positive for the virus.
The judge also suggested the social worker's report overstated the potential risk to Wallace at Shattuck and understated the seriousness of his crimes.
The judge pointed to a social worker's claim that Wallace would suffer respiratory failure, require ventilation and die if he contracted the virus, conclusions Drechsler said were not based on any medical evidence presented.
Wallace, who was listening in from the hospital, answered several questions at the start of the proceedings. He could be heard coughing several times.
Drechsler also said Wallace's 2013 escape attempt at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary indicates the lengths he might go to avoid being tried.
More recently, the judge said, Wallace has gained weight, can walk unassisted for periods of time, use a toilet and bathe without assistance, suggests he's not as infirm as portrayed.
Prosecutor A.J. Camelio argued against releasing Wallace, saying he not only continues to pose a danger to the public, but he's received "the best medical care in the world from the best surgeons at the best hospital in the world."
"And now he's saying the medical care he's getting is insufficient," argued Camelio.
Wallace's lawyers scoffed at the idea of the best care at Shattuck, a state hospital serving the poor as well as prisoners. They accused the court of ignoring Wallace's right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.
A violent record
Camelio, meanwhile, stressed Wallace's violent record, the potential life sentence he's facing, and continued uncertainty over the location of guns Wallace claimed to have stashed somewhere — information he says Wallace tried to use as leverage during plea negotiations years ago.
"He has a trail of victims in three different counties," said Camelio. "He shot a correctional officer in an attempt to escape."
"He wasn't doing it for the money," Camelio said. "...The defendant was doing this for the thrill and looking to outsmart the police."
Three local victims of his robberies listened to the hearing and submitted victim impact statements in opposition.
Prior to the hearing, Buso asked Drechsler to bar the three, along with a Salem News reporter, from listening in because of discussions of Wallace's medical condition. Drechsler denied the request.
The Supreme Judicial Court is still considering challenges to a Suffolk County ruling that ordered Wallace's bail in the escape case to be reduced from $1 million to personal recognizance.
