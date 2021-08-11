SALEM — A judge has granted a request by a convicted swindler to cap his court-ordered restitution payments at $100 a month — a ruling that means Jerry Dawson will pay back only a small fraction of the more than $100,000 he was found guilty of stealing from a Virginia couple.
Dawson, who also uses the name Jeffrey Haywood, is halfway through a five-year period of probation that began when he was released from prison in 2019. Among the conditions of his probation was that he pay $100,000 restitution to the former owners of the Canter Brook Equestrian Center in Hamilton, which he had been hired to manage.
He's made about $2,200 in payments, a probation officer told Judge James Lang last month.
Dawson and his lawyer, James McKenna, told Lang that Dawson lives hand-to-mouth, collecting Social Security Disability Income for knee and back problems, and earning money working as a hockey referee and can afford no more than the $100 a month he's been paying.
Prosecutors were skeptical of the claim, going so far as to have a state trooper follow Dawson.
Prosecutor Marina Moriarty argued that Dawson ought to be capable of earning more by taking a job other than as a referee, an argument, the judge found carries "some force."
"It strikes the court as anomalous that, despite the limitations the defendant claims restrict him to part-time work, the only employment in which he chooses to engage is the physically demanding world of hockey refereeing," Lang acknowledged in his ruling last week.
"That work requires the defendant to skate on the ice and keep pace with the action in what may be the fastest moving sport of all (save perhaps jai alai and horse racing)," the judge continued. "His refereeing work also requires the defendant to range far from home, with attendant long drives in the car. In addition to the expenses relating to such travel (gas, tolls, lodging, road food), driving involves prolonged sitting. As anyone with a bad back can attest, spending hours at a time in a car wreaks havoc on the body."
And the judge also pointed to "near-weekly" reports in the press about a shortage of workers.
At the same time, however, he said he had "insufficient evidence" of what more lucrative work Dawson could find given his disability and his felony conviction.
And given the state of the law — a 2011 ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court that bars judges from ordering restitution payments that would create a "hardship" for a defendant — Lang said he had no option but to go along with Dawson's request.
Dawson's probation is currently set to run through April 2024, but he may be released from supervision sooner because defendants on probation receive "compliance credit" of up to 10 days a month off their probation term if they do not violate their conditions.
