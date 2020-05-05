PEABODY — The Elks lodge has lost a court fight to break a nearly seven-year-old purchase and sale agreement to sell its property at 40 Oak St. to a developer, according to a recent court ruling.
This comes as Larkin Real Estate Group Inc. moves forward with plans to redevelop the back parking lot into an 80-apartment affordable and market-rate housing complex.
During a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing in early February, the Elks' attorney Frank Olivieri said there was a simmering legal dispute regarding the purchase and sale agreement, a matter which a judge decided last month.
"The Elks shall specifically perform on the contract by completing the sale of the premises in exchange for $725,000 within 90 days of this order," wrote Middlesex Superior Court Judge Joshua Wall April 22. "The extended time for compliance is due to the health crisis."
"We'll still be looking to move forward," said Patrick Larkin, principal and CEO of Larkin Real Estate. Now they can move forward with the favorable ruling, however, city business has been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Once they open, then we will be back in," Larkin said.
The development, called Residences at O'Shea Field, has drawn its share of opposition due to it being proposed in a tight neighborhood. Area residents and city officials are up in arms about flooding, fire truck access and a development they say has too many apartments on a small lot. It's being proposed in a FEMA flood zone.
The proposal before the Zoning Board of Appeals by 40 Oak Street Development, which is the official name of the applicant, involves the construction of a five-story apartment building and a smaller, townhouse-style building with eight apartments. The developer is seeking a comprehensive permit under the state's affordable housing law called Chapter 40B.
Under this law, developers are seeking a comprehensive permit before the ZBA, going around most zoning and other permitting rules, in exchange for affordable housing - in this case, 20 apartments.
Larkin Real Estate Group plans to redevelop the back parking lot of the Peabody Lodge #1409 of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, and the lodge would be torn down.
According to court documents, Larkin signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Elks for $725,000 on June 25, 2013. The agreement was contingent on Larkin obtaining permits.
"The time performance shall be within 30 days after all appeal periods for the buyers permits have expired," a paragraph in the purchase and sale stated.
Later, the Elks lodge told Larkin it did not want to sell and it would oppose permitting. Larkin went to court against the Elks for breach of contract, the Elks defaulted, and the court ordered the lodge to sell the property, according to court documents. The Elks tried to vacate this judgment due to "miscommunication with its purported attorney," but this motion also failed.
The Elks filed a second motion, that Larkin had "not satisfied the permit requirement" in the purchase and sale "within a reasonable period of time."
Larkin countered it had, on its own, waived the requirement to get all the necessary permits before the sale would go through. The Elks countered they also had to agree to this.
However, the judge found that the condition in the purchase and sale agreement that all permits be obtained beforehand benefited the Elks, not Larkin, so the developer could give up this condition without the Elks having to agree.
Public hearings were ongoing in the matter before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to much of the city's business.
The ZBA was hearing peer review studies regarding aspects of the development at its last public meeting in the Wiggin Auditorium on March 2. Community Development Director Curt Bellavance said those studies are still underway. As far as Bellavance knows, the ZBA had not planned to take up 40 Oak St. in a remote meeting.