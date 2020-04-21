BEVERLY — A Salem Superior Court judge has ordered an accused fentanyl dealer who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month to return to jail after learning the apartment where he was staying is located in a senior and disabled complex in Beverly, and that GPS data showed he had been coming and going from the building.
Eric Jalbert's "release plan is not viable in these circumstances," Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman said at the conclusion of an hour-long hearing Tuesday, one week after she had agreed to a request to release him to live with his mother due to the pandemic.
"The court was not aware in the prior proceeding that the mother's apartment is elderly housing," where most residents must be 62 or older, the judge said. Nor was she aware that Jalbert's mother was allowed to have guests stay for no more than two weeks.
"The court must consider not only the defendant's health risks and concerns, but also the public's as well," McCarthy-Neyman said. "Clearly the defendant living at this (location) is not a good situation." She reinstated his $50,000 bail.
Jalbert, 31, was ordered to turn himself in at the Middleton Jail on Tuesday. He complied shortly after the hearing, according to the sheriff.
Prosecutor John Brennan had filed a motion last week asking the judge to reinstate Jalbert's cash bail after learning he was living in an Elliott Street complex called Fairweather Apartments.
While the address was not publicly disclosed, residents of the 52-unit building, who knew his mother lived there, began calling management and The Salem News after reading about Jalbert's release in the newspaper.
"The thrust of my motion, the main portion of our argument, is the information we did not have at the time," Brennan said. "It's the common sense argument of a person testing positive (for COVID-19) residing among a particularly vulnerable population."
"A simple violation of the terms of his release endangers the lives of the unsuspecting public," argued Brennan, who said Jalbert left his mother's home four separate times.
Probation officer Jeff January said GPS data on Jalbert's monitoring bracelet revealed multiple trips to a wooded area about 20 to 30 yards from the apartment building.
Jalbert's attorney, Amy Sixt, initially sought to have a reporter barred from listening to the hearing, contending there have been "misrepresentations" about the case in the media and that her client has faced harassment and threats as a result.
"My client has been in fear, his mother has been in fear," said Sixt, who suggested there had already been "irreparable harm" from news coverage. She also said her client's diagnosis should not have been disclosed.
But the judge noted Sixt had included the information about Jalbert's positive test in her original motion, which was not sealed.
"I also give weight to the public's right to know what happens at these hearings," said McCarthy-Neyman.
Sixt also argued that she learned of the two-week cap on overnight guests at the building only after the hearing, and that as a result Jalbert has been making efforts to find another place to live and could move to a homeless shelter if he is unable to find another apartment.
She also went on to suggest that the reports from a probation officer that GPS records showed him leaving were inaccurate, and that he left only on the instruction of a call from the monitoring center.
"I don't think its fair to say he has to make a choice between violating one condition or the other," argued Sixt.
"My order was for house arrest," McCarthy-Neyman told Sixt. "That means he has to stay in that apartment. You represented that his mother had an apartment where he could stay. If there's any allegation he was outside that apartment, the court would consider that a violation."
