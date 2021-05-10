LYNN — A Lawrence Superior Court judge has concluded that he believes the city of Lynn is within its rights to enforce an order shutting down a tax preparation business because the owner forbids employees and customers from wearing masks and even confiscates them from customers.
But Judge Salim Tabit also acknowledged that it's not clear whether state emergency regulations requiring masks and social distancing can be enforced when the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is involved in the matter.
Tabit entered an order giving Liberty Tax Services and franchise owner Adriana Murrell 24 hours to obey the city of Lynn's cease and desist order, but then immediately issued a stay and reported two questions of law to the state Appeals Court.
One question asks whether the emergency regulations are pre-empted by OSHA laws, and the other is whether he is correct in deciding that shutting down the tax business is in the public interest.
Tabit acknowledged in the decision that neither he nor the elected officials who crafted the emergency regulations are experts in infectious diseases or transmission, but said the public has a right to expect that the laws will be applied equally to all citizens.
"The citizens of the Commonwealth are not permitted to take the law into their own hands, rejecting and refusing to adhere to laws with which they do not agree," Tabit wrote.
