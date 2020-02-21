SALEM — A Salem Superior Court judge on Friday raised concerns about the adequacy of information contained in a search warrant application in what became a high-profile drug arrest last year in Salem.
Eric Jalbert, 31, and Jessica Cote, 36, were both believed to be living at 14 Gardner St., Salem, in January 2019 when police from Salem and Beverly began an investigation into what at the time was believed to be heroin distribution.
A search at the address, which was conducted in January 2019, turned up 40 grams of what later turned out to be fentanyl in a third-floor bedroom, where Jalbert was arrested; Cote had already been found outside.
Two North Shore families have said they believe Jalbert was selling drugs to their children, who died of drug overdoses, though police have not been able to link the drugs ingested by Justina Hebert in 2018 or Kyle Kohler in 2017 to either of the defendants or any other specific person.
Lucy Kohler has become an activist for tougher penalties for drug dealers and has protested outside Salem Superior Court a number of times. Both she and Kim Hebert have attended multiple pre-trial hearings in the Jalbert and Cote case.
The latest pre-trial hearing was Friday, on a motion to suppress the five bags of fentanyl found in the search as evidence in the case. During the hearing, Judge James Lang noted that the search warrant refers to a confidential informant but fails to include any information about that informant’s basis of knowledge as to how he or she knew where police would find the drugs, or his or her past reliability.
“It’s certainly clear to me this is an affidavit ... that has holes that may imperil its validity, maybe not,” Lang said.
Police detectives often walk a fine line to include enough information in an application to support the issuance of a search warrant, but not so much that the identity of a source is compromised.
The Friday hearing had been scheduled by attorneys for both Jalbert and Cote. But shortly before the hearing began, Cote’s attorney, Christopher Norris, told the judge that his client had been given an offer of a plea agreement in the case in exchange for waiving the motion to challenge the search warrant.
Jalbert’s attorney, Amy Sixt, challenged other aspects of the warrant, including whether there was evidence that her client actually lived in the house. She pointed to prior calls to the home in which Cote’s mother asked for him to be removed.
Near the end of the hearing, after Lang’s comments regarding the search warrant, Norris, who had remained at the defense table, asked if Lang would allow Cote to withdraw her waiver.
“That would be wholly inappropriate,” Lang told Norris. “I see a serious issue here but I have no idea how I am eventually going to rule on this.”
Lang gave prosecutor John Brennan time to file a formal response to the defense motion.
Later in the day, he heard and rejected a motion to suppress the statements Jalbert made to Salem police directing them to a fake Sprite can where three bags of fentanyl were hidden.
The case is scheduled to be back in court on March 26.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
