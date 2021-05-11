WORCESTER — A state court judge has thrown out what was left of an effort to force the state into a recount of the 2020 election results brought by several failed candidates, including a challenger to Congressman Seth Moulton.
The lawsuit was first brought by John Paul Moran, of Billerica, in federal court last year, then withdrawn just before a hearing on his request for a preliminary injunction. Moran, the Republican challenger to Moulton in the 2020 race, then headed to state court, filing a complaint in Worcester Superior Court.
The complaint, which named Gov. Charlie Baker and Secretary of State William Galvin, sought to de-certify the results of the election and overturn recent changes to state law and the state’s constitution allowing for early and mail-in voting.
Lawyers for the state filed a motion to dismiss, which was argued last month. On Monday, Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker dismissed the case.
In addition to Moran, four other losing candidates in last year’s state and federal elections, Caroline Colarusso, Steven R. Hall, Ingrid Centurion and Craig Valdez, were plaintiffs in the case.
Gregory Hession, a lawyer for the candidates, was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon.
