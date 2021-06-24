Judge's denies motion that would have paved way for club's foreclosure

BEVERLY — A "hard money" lender trying to foreclose on a mortgage secretly taken out by the former president of Beverly's Franco-American Club has lost its bid to move ahead with that process, at least for now.
A Newburyport Superior Court judge on Friday denied Middlesex Loans LLC's request for summary judgment in a lawsuit brought by the board of the social club in 2016.
The ruling by Judge Jack Lu comes a little more than three months after a hearing where an attorney for the Newton-based lender asked that the case be dismissed so that the firm can proceed with a foreclosure it first initiated in 2015.
In his ruling Lu acknowledged that the loan, "because it was secured by the real property where the club is located and operates ... certainly had the potential to impact the club's very existence."
His decision means that barring a settlement, the case is headed toward a trial.
The club, located on an increasingly valuable downtown Beverly parcel on Park Street, was started in 1934 for French and French-Canadian immigrants and their descendants in the area.
But in early 2016, the appearance of a legal foreclosure notice in The Salem News led to the discovery that the club's president and treasurer, former Beverly police officer William Gates, had quietly taken a series of mortgage loans against the club's property, using some proceeds to pay off club debts and taxes, and then using subsequent mortgage loans to pay off the earlier loans.
In 2014, he took out a $300,000 mortgage through Middlesex, at an interest rate of 15%.
But some of the money went to Gates, leading to criminal charges and later, a guilty plea. Gates was sentenced to two years of probation and a period of house arrest in January 2020.
The club's board also filed a civil lawsuit against the lenders.
In March, Lu heard arguments for summary judgment from both sides. The club's attorneys asked him to find that the mortgage is invalid because the lender never bothered to confirm whether Gates had the authority to borrow money. The lender asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit so it could move forward with the foreclosure.
Lu quickly denied the club's motion in an endorsement on March 12, shortly after the hearing.
His ruling on the lender's motion came a little more than three months after the hearing.
Lu concluded that there are too many disputed issues of fact for any judge to grant summary judgment in the case, including the extent to which the lender needed to go to determine whether Gates had authority to take out the loan, and whether that would also amount to a violation of consumer protection laws.
The parties in the case are scheduled to be in court again on Aug. 21 for a status hearing in the case.
