PEABODY — Veteran Peabody teacher and administrator Julie Broughton will become the next principal of West Memorial Elementary School.
Broughton, who serves as the assistant principal at the John E. Burke Elementary School, was announced as the new West principal during the School Committee's meeting Tuesday night. She will take over her new role on July 1. Hiring decisions on principals are made by the superintendent.
"As assistant principal, I've worked with her closely and I can say she has done a fantastic job with with supervision evaluation and also teaching," said Superintendent Josh Vadala during the meeting. "She's just a great person. She's done an amazing job. She's ready to take the next step as principal, and we are very excited to name her the next principal of the West Elementary School."
Broughton has been with the district since 2002 as both an elementary school teacher and assistant principal at the West and Burke schools, and she's received praise from both the administration and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for her work with the district's mentoring program, Vadala said during the meeting.
Broughton said she is excited to return to West after her stint at Burke.
"I just want to say thank you for the kind words and encouragement," she said. "I want to say how honored and excited I am to begin a new adventure at the West. I know what a wonderful place it is. I'm thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it again."
The committee members all wished Broughton luck in her new position.
"This position, I think you will excel at," said committee member Brandi Carpenter. "I've seen you in pretty much all your other positions because my children were fortunate enough to have you as their teacher and as assistant principal. I wish you well, and I think the Burke School is probably going to be very sad to see you go."
Broughton is the sister of Mayor Ted Bettencourt.
||||