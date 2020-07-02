This year June gave us little significant weather. Our temperatures were slightly above average for the month. There were two readings in the 90s. The high was 95 degrees on the 20th. The low was a chilling 41 on June 1.
Our precipitation was only 1.49 inches in Salem, far below our normal of 4.15 inches. There were three thunder showers of little significance here. But there were many active and very severe thunderstorms over eastern Massachusetts accompanied by strong winds, torrential downpours and the resultant flooding.
The summer weather of July is here, and our temperatures will definitely be on the rise. We can expect readings in the mid to upper 80s, falling to the often comfortable mid 50s to upper 50s by dawn.
For Salem, July is usually the warmest month of the year. Looking back in our records, we have had readings of 100 degrees or more 12 times. Our highest reading was 102 degrees (four times). Fortunately, we occasionally still can enjoy our welcome sea breezes from the cool, coastal ocean winds. Our lowest July temperature for Salem was a remarkably cool 43 degrees in 2014.
Our July precipitation is usually just over 3.50 inches. But we have had as much as 8.03 inches in 2009. In contrast, we have had as little as 0.94 inches in 1997. Often, warm tropical moisture-laden air may prevail and heavy rain can occur, accompanied by moderate to heavy thunderstorm activity.
Flash flooding is a real danger, especially when camping. Lightning strikes can be serious killers and are possible even before the storm strikes. Developing white puffy clouds can quickly build up into the spectacular towering cumulus that spawn severe thunderstorm activity. When you hear thunder, take cover.
Novice and experienced boating enthusiasts should especially be aware that some thunderstorms may have strong, dangerous microburst winds.
July can also give us warm, humid air over the cold Atlantic waters, which along with the southerly winds of the moist Bermuda High will enable dense fog to form quite suddenly. In July 1997, I was sailing on the schooner When and If — my stepson Don was captain — when the beautiful day suddenly became one with practically no visibility. Be aware.
Looking back, July 2015 gave us some notable weather occurrences. The very early season hurricane Arthur passed just offshore. Although the winds were not strong here, we received 21/2 inches of torrential rain. And late in that month, very severe thunderstorms occurred, and in Chelsea and Revere, an unprecedented localized EF 2 tornado spawned. Fortunately, the tornado didn’t go further.
July is a great vacation month, but keep an eye out for adverse weather conditions. Make it a safe month.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.