June one of the hottest, July promises more heat  

This June was one of our hottest on record in Salem. Our average temperature was 71.9, far above our average of 67.0. High readings of 90 degrees or more were observed on 9 days, reaching our maximum of 100 degrees on the 30th. We had two heat waves. (3 or more days in a row of 90 degrees or more.)
High humidity and dew points made conditions extremely oppressive. It is hard to believe that that we had a low of 48 degrees on the 1st, our low for the month.
Precipitation was only 2.78 inches, far below our average of 4.25 inches. There were three thunderstorms. One on the evening of the 15th had no rain here at Salem.
Two heavy rain producers on the 22nd and 30th gave us downpours totaling 1.80 inches. On the 30th, just before the thunderstorms, our temperature was 100 degrees. As the storms passed our temperature dropped rapidly to 74!
The summer weather of July is here and our temperatures will continually be on the high side since July is usually our warmest month of the year.
We can expect readings in the mid- to upper-80’s, falling to the comfortable mid-50’s to upper-50’s by dawn. We have had many very warm temperatures here at Salem in the past. Looking back on our records for the past 44 years, we recorded maximum readings of 100 degrees or more 12 times and 102 degrees four times.
Fortunately, we still can occasionally enjoy our welcome sea breezes from the cool ocean winds. Our lowest July temperature for Salem was 43 degrees in 2014.
Our average rainfall is usually just over 3.50 inches. Checking back on our records since 1977, our highest amount was 8.03 inches in 2009 and the lowest was 0.94 in 1997.
Often, warm tropical moisture-laden air may prevail and heavy tropical-like rain can occur, associated with heavy to severe thunderstorms.
Flash flooding is a real danger, especially when camping. It is very important to remember, when you hear thunder - take cover! As they say, “When thunder roars, stay indoors!” Lightning strikes can be serious killers and are possible to occur before the storm strikes.
Novice and experienced boating enthusiasts, as well as private pilots should also be aware that severe thunderstorms often have downward microburst winds that may reach up to 90 miles per hour.
Tornadoes are constantly in the news. They can happen in our area, as we remember the severe thunderstorm activity at Chelsea and Revere that was accompanied by an unprecedented EF 2 tornado in 2014. Damage was extensive and winds reached 120 mph. Fortunately the tornado was very localized.
Additionally, the combination of the warm humid air over the cold Atlantic waters and the southerly winds of the Bermuda High can enable dense fog to form quite suddenly.
July is a great vacation month, but keep the weather eye out for the adverse weather conditions. Make it a safe month.
Arthur A. Francis is a Salem meteorologist.
