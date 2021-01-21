SALEM — Six jurors, two courtrooms, and a lot of Plexiglas.
That's some of what it took to hold the first jury trial in 10 months at Salem's Ruane Judicial Center this week.
"I thought it went relatively smoothly," said Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan of Tuesday's trial, which served as a test run for the resumption of jury trials there and in other courts. "We're pretty pleased."
Jury trials had been suspended since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. There have been a handful of bench trials, where a judge, instead of a jury, decides the outcome.
The Ruane Judicial Center, which houses Salem District, Salem Superior, Northeast Housing and Salem Juvenile courts, was one of a group of newer courthouses around the state that were found to have ventilation systems capable of handling any virus particles in the air. The building opened in 2011.
Tuesday's trial was the first where a jury pool was brought in and six jurors chosen to hear the evidence. Trial Court officials wanted to start with smaller juries.
About 35 jurors arrived for jury duty Tuesday morning. Brennan said he was pleased with the response. None of the jurors asked to go home or expressed any concerns about safety, he said.
Defense lawyer Jeff Sweeney said he was "pleasantly surprised" as well at the diversity of the jury pool.
The pool was divided into two groups, and the first group was brought up to the fourth floor, where two courtrooms were being used — one for jury selection and the trial and one for pre-trial motions and any "sidebar" discussions with the judge and the lawyers.
Six jurors sat in a jury box that was built for 14, divided by Plexiglas. The judge, a clerk, the lawyers, the defendant and the court officers also had Plexiglas barriers.
"There was glass all around," said Sweeney.
Several observers sat in the courtroom's gallery. Others were watching on Zoom.
Everyone wore masks except for the two witnesses when they testified.
Sweeney said he volunteered to try the first case.
The case, a drug charge against a 38-year-old Lawrence woman, was chosen in part because it was a "relatively straightforward" case, with two experienced lawyers and just a couple of witnesses necessary, Brennan said.
The prosecutor on the case was Haleigh Reisman. Her boss, District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, said he was pleased to see the court move toward resuming trials.
"I applaud the Trial Court for ensuring the safety of jurors and witnesses while also affording defendants their Constitutional rights," Blodgett said. "By all accounts, the first jury trial since the courts had to close last March went smoothly."
The woman on trial had been charged via a summons last year after staff at a Department of Youth Services facility in Middleton found what turned out to be fentanyl in clothing she had dropped off for her son, Sweeney said. He said she had no idea that there were drugs in the teenager's pocket — she had grabbed the pants off the floor of his bedroom, she told an investigator.
There were just two witnesses, one a DYS employee and the other a state trooper. Before the trial started, Brennan said copies of documents were made so jurors did not have to pass them around.
The jury was "out" (they actually stayed in the courtroom while everyone else left) for less than half an hour before finding the woman not guilty.
"From my perspective, it was good to do a trial," said Sweeney, who admitted he was a little fearful he'd grown rusty. "It felt like a step in the right direction. It was about as safe as you could make it."
He and Brennan also praised the court officers who ran the session and moved jurors around the building on Tuesday.
Brennan, who is also a regional administrative judge, said he met virtually with top Trial Court officials, other judges and the jury commissioner to discuss how it went.
The next jury trial in Salem is scheduled for Feb. 9.
There was a setback for the courthouse the following day. On Wednesday, the court learned that an attorney who had appeared in both the District and Superior courts on other matters Tuesday had tested positive for the virus. The jurors who had been at the court Tuesday were being notified, and the court is now closed until Friday for cleaning.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||