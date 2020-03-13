SALEM — A Salem Superior Court jury has found a former Salem man guilty of kidnapping, rape, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in a two-decade old case.
Carlos Zapata was cleared of armed assault with intent to murder and armed burglary charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 27. Zapata will remain in custody pending sentencing.
Judge Thomas Drechsler told the lawyers that he was particularly interested in learning more about Zapata's record in Virginia.
Zapata, now 45, was charged with the rape of his former girlfriend and the attempted murder of her new boyfriend in the woman's apartment on Palmer Street, where he's also alleged to have broken in during the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 1999.
Zapata was charged shortly after the incident but left the state and was not arrested until returning to Massachusetts 19 years later, in 2018.
The defense contended that Zapata was not the assailant who stabbed the man, and that the woman had engaged in consensual sexual relations with Zapata.
They also argued that the woman was not credible, pointing to inconsistencies in her account between 1999 and the trial.
The jurors deliberated for approximately nine hours over two days before reaching their verdict Friday just before 4 p.m.
About an hour earlier, they had sent a note to the judge indicating that they were deadlocked.
Their deliberations were interrupted on Friday morning after concerns were raised about whether they had been told of or learned about a worker at the courthouse who was in contact with someone who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The jury opted to resume deliberating after Judge Thomas Drechsler told them about the measures the court has taken to clean the Ruane Judicial Center, that the employee has not recently been in either the courtroom or the jury rooms, and that she is on quarantine at home.
