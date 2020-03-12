SALEM — A Salem Superior Court jury began deliberations Thursday in a 20-year-old attempted murder and rape case — a crime, the prosecutor told jurors, motivated by sheer jealousy.
Carlos R. Zapata, now 45, is charged with the 1999 rape of his former girlfriend and the attempted murder of her new boyfriend in the woman's apartment on Palmer Street, where he's also alleged to have broken in.
"Carlos Zapata didn't care about 'no,'" prosecutor Erin Bellavia told jurors in her closing argument, as she recalled the woman's testimony. "Carlos Zapata is a man who doesn't hear the word 'no.' He doesn't care what other people want if it doesn't agree with his desires."
Zapata, said the prosecutor, had tried for months without success to convince the woman to get back together with him, after they broke up the prior January.
"What does make sense in this case is that the defendant was jealous," Bellavia argued. "He wanted her back, and he decided to take matters into his own hands."
Defense attorney Artesima Monteiro repeatedly pointed to inconsistencies in the woman's accounts of the incident, from her initial statement to police in 1999, when she told them that she had woken to her boyfriend being stabbed and then was dragged to the floor, to her grand jury testimony in 2018, when she recalled the sequence of events somewhat differently, to her testimony this week.
Monteiro suggested that the fact that Zapata's semen was found in the victim proves only that they had intercourse, but not when or how. She argued that the two engaged in consensual sex — something the woman vehemently denied.
And, she suggested, the inconclusive results of other forensic tests and the inability of the stabbing victim to identify Zapata amount to reasonable doubt.
"I tell you, I say to you, this case rests entirely on the credibility of (the woman)," Monteiro told jurors. "She's not credible. I can say to you, she is a liar. She lied to the police, and she lied to the grand jury, and she lied to you."
Bellavia, meanwhile, suggested that the explanation for the inconsistencies has to do with the woman's efforts, which she described on the stand, to put the incident behind her after it seemed apparent that police weren't going to find and arrest Zapata, and then the time she's had since his 2018 arrest to think about the case.
"What would be her motive to lie?" said the prosecutor.
If jurors were to accept the idea that Zapata had consensual sex with the woman, suggested Bellavia, they would also have to accept the idea that it was "merely a coincidence" that her new boyfriend was stabbed "that very same day, in her apartment." Then, the woman would have had just moments to come up with a lie about both the stabbing and the sexual assault. "Does that make any sense at all?" Bellavia asked jurors.
And why, asked the prosecutor, did Zapata "high tail it" to Virginia immediately after the incident?
"It's not coincidence, it's evidence, and you're allowed to consider it," Bellavia argued.
Monteiro also slammed the work of police. "They had 20 years to get this case straight," she said, pointing to forensic evidence that was inconclusive, due to the blood stains on Zapata's clothing deteriorating, and the absence of several witnesses, including officers who have retired.
Bellavia, meanwhile, was allowed to tell jurors why the case had been delayed 20 years: Zapata's decision to immediately leave Massachusetts, where his entire family and the daughter he shared with the victim all lived, after the incident.
It was only after he was visiting Massachusetts in 2018 that he was arrested on the 1999 warrant, the prosecutor told jurors.
The jury deliberated for about four hours on Thursday and will return to deliberations Friday morning.
