SALEM — AA law that mandates an automatic two-year jail term for anyone convicted of selling drugs near a public park or school is again being tested before the state's highest court.
Lawyers for Indiah Boger, 34, say an undercover police detective deliberately lured her and two others from the Boston area to a conservation area in Manchester-by-the-Sea called Cathedral of the Pines (also known as Cathedral Pines) to sell him cocaine back in August 2016. They say the detective chose the spot in order to increase the sentence Boger and her co-defendants would get if convicted.
Many advocates say the sentencing law unfairly penalizes those living in crowded urban areas.
The lawyers argue that Boger's subsequent convictions for distribution of cocaine and for selling drugs near a school or park should be reversed on two grounds:
- Jurors should have been allowed to consider the possibility that police specifically lured her and the others to what they believed to be a park in order to ensure a longer jail term; and
- The location chosen by the police, Cathedral of the Pines, was not actually a "public" park, but instead land owned by a private trust, and therefore should not have subjected the defendants to the mandatory jail term.
Prosecutors disagree, arguing that the school zone law is written so that it doesn't matter whether a defendant knows he or she is near a school or park, there is no precedent for a defense of "sentencing entrapment," and that the law does not require that a park be solely owned by the government or a government entity.
On Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Court heard arguments on behalf of Boger as well as for a man charged by Holyoke police with selling drugs in a park — the grounds of a dilapidated former arena where Rocky Marciano boxed his first match decades ago. They too argue that their client was not in a public park when arrested.
Nicholas Matteson, Boger's lawyer in the appeal, argued that the inclusion of the word "public" in the law reflects the Legislature's intent to limit the law to publicly owned property. To infer that it means all open spaces where the public gathers "would greatly expand the areas subjected to enhanced penalties, particularly in urban areas," Matteson said.
But Essex Assistant District Attorney Emily Mello argued that the law is not limited to city or town parks, but includes all areas where open space is maintained for public recreation, like the Cathedral of the Pines, which is owned by the nonprofit Manchester Essex Conservation Trust.
Ownership or maintenance by a government entity is just one of several factors the jurors could have considered in deciding whether Cathedral of the Pines qualifies as a public park, Mello argued.
She pointed to both the dictionary and prior decisions by the court — including a 1962 SJC decision involving the city of Salem's attempt to build a school on part of Mack Park — in defining the word "public" as it applies to a park.
Mello also argued that there is no precedent for allowing jurors to consider "sentencing entrapment" in deciding a case, the reason the judge in the original trial, Randy Chapman, denied a request by the defense to ask Manchester police detective Chris Locke if he knew about the mandatory penalty when he selected the location.
Reviewing the law
In questions to the attorneys in both the Manchester and Holyoke cases, the justices indicated that they are prepared to take a look at the law, first enacted in 1989 and then expanded to include parks in 1993, at the height of the "war on drugs."
In more recent years, it has been scaled back, with shorter distances and restricted hours, in part to address concerns that the law disproportionately affected Black and brown residents of larger and congested cities.
And the court may also be looking at whether it is appropriate for police to continue arranging undercover drug deals near schools and parks, a common practice.
"Don't we want to discourage police from bringing drug transactions into parks?" asked Justice Scott Kafker, who noted that such deals can sometimes take a dangerous turn.
In June 2016, Locke placed an anonymous ad on Craigslist looking for "ski" (a slang term for cocaine) and for possible sexual activity, later testifying that Cathedral of the Pines had been a source of frequent complaints of suspicious activity.
The following month, he received a response and ultimately made arrangements to meet the sellers in Manchester-by-the-Sea, directing Boger and the two men, Heston Leneus and Wanstander Previlon, to a parking area at the end of School Street (after some confusion on the part of the defendants as to whether they were going to Manchester, New Hampshire).
The transaction involved 10 grams of cocaine for $750.
The spot where the transaction took place was 27 feet from the woods line, close enough to trigger the charge of a drug violation within 100 feet of a park. They were also charged with distribution of cocaine.
Leneus was found not guilty, while Previlon and Boger were convicted. During their deliberations, jurors twice asked Chapman for clarification of the definition of a "public park."
Boger was sentenced to the mandatory minimum two-year term for the school zone violation, and one day for distributing cocaine.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
