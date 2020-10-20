SALEM — An annual event to celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion in the state's courts has taken a somewhat different approach this year, as courts statewide take part in food and supply drives.
This week, staff in Salem Juvenile Court are collecting donations of personal care products, including soap, shampoo, shaving razors, toilet paper and feminine care products to be donated to the Peabody-based Citizens Inn/Haven From Hunger, the probation commissioner's office announced. A collection bin has been set up at the court, located at 56 Federal St. in Salem. It will be open during court hours.
In 2017, the state court system began observing Cultural Appreciation Day; it was then expanded to a week.
This year, with courthouses still operating on a limited basis due to the pandemic, officials decided that the best way to mark the event was by helping those who have been affected by the pandemic.
"This year's theme is 'We Rise by Lifting Others, Justice and Culture: Bridging the Gap,'" said Coria Holland, a spokeswoman for the probation commissioner, in an email. "In the spirit of the theme, event organizers decided to help those who are struggling during the pandemic and may be experiencing food insecurity. The pandemic and high unemployment has made it difficult for some families to afford basic necessities such as supplies and food."
Besides Salem, Juvenile Courts in Lynn and Lawrence are collecting donations, for My Brothers Table and the Mayor's Health Task Force.