HAMILTON — A kayaker trying to take advantage of the swift spring runoff drowned Wednesday afternoon on the Ipswich River where it runs behind the Patton estate.
Rescue crews responded at around 3 p.m., for what was originally reported as a missing kayaker.
According to a post in the Hamilton Fire Department Facebook, “Hamilton Fire and mutual aid companies made a valiant effort to save a kayaker in distress on the Ipswich River. They were able to quickly find the person, start treatment, and bring the patient ashore. Unfortunately, they were unable to revive (him).”
The kayaker, identified only as a male, was taken to Beverly Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His identity had not been released as of press time.