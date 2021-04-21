Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 70F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.