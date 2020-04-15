SALEM — When Brandon Lilly isn’t on conference calls or tied up by her work managing metadata systems from home, she’s making phone calls to seniors living around the city.
She’s one of about 600 volunteers in Salem who have come together — though still social distancing, of course — to keep #SalemTogether.
“My own parents are older, and I know that our family has come together for them so they can stay home. They don’t have to go grocery shopping or anything like that,” Lilly said. “I wanted to continue that, because I feel a lot of older people might not have those connections.”
The city-wide network pairing volunteers with residents in need becomes a month old this weekend. It launched on March 18 at a time when schools were only closed for a couple of weeks in some cities and businesses were still open throughout the North Shore.
At the time, Salem had yet to report a single death tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. But officials anticipated needs unmet on the horizon as communities and parts of the country started to lock down in response to the pandemic.
By Tuesday, Salem had 596 volunteers reach out through the Salem Together landing page at salem.com/together.
“The thing we’ve heard most about is groceries and food, and trying to make sure (COVID-susceptible residents) had an option to get food to them,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “Not that they weren’t able to go, but they were scared to.”
Norene Gachignard, a nursing professor at North Shore Community College, was among the first to take part.
“I was on one of the very early calls,” Gachignard said, describing a call with officials looking to build the Together network. “I and all the volunteers get an email every single day saying, ‘Here’s what we need today.”
Through that, Gachignard has taken on several volunteer roles for the city, she explained.
“I just came home from two-or-so hours at the pop-up harvest market at Salem State,” she said. “I delivered groceries one time instead of being at the food pantry. I’ve packed groceries. I’ve also made phone calls to seniors.”
The calls to seniors has been a major effort for Salem Together. It has involved canvassing every resident 70 years or older and finding out their needs.
“We’re reaching out to folks that we know through the Council on Aging or are home alone, or we think are home alone,” Gachignard said. “Turns out we were wrong about that.”
While Gachignard has been involved in various ways, just calling seniors has been perfect for Lilly — someone who can often find herself with time to burn at different points in the day.
“Making calls is something that, if I have a half-hour period in the day where I’m not in conference calls for work or doing other work, I can (do),” she said. “Most people have been really great; like, ‘Oh, I have my family,’ or ‘I’m all set. We don’t really need anything.’”
Other times, Lilly has found something greater than someone getting a 5-minute check-in on the other end of the line, she explained.
“One of the questions we were given to ask was, ‘Would you like someone to call on you and check on you next week?’” Lilly said. “I have one couple I’ve called for three weeks in a row. They don’t need any help. They just really enjoy the connection.”
Now, Lilly said, she has something to look forward to when the pandemic loosens its grip on society.
“They’re great,” she said, chuckling. “I look forward to meeting them.”
