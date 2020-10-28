Keohane hopes to 'be a vessel for voters,' enact positive change

Editor’s note: This is the third of five profiles on the candidates for 13th Essex District state representative.
DANVERS — Chris Keohane, 35, is the only candidate running to represent the 13th Essex District in the state Legislature with no political experience, but he sees that as an advantage.
“If you look at the energy of the times, a lot of stuff that has transpired over the past several years, it’s the politicians of our past that got us to where we are now,” he said. “A chaotic world-burning situation.”
Keohane, who is on the ballot as non-party or unenrolled, said his opponents in this election are all “great people,” but he is the best candidate to enact positive change.
He added, “If you want to have politically experienced people rehashing the past, there are many candidates to vote for. If you don’t like what has transpired and some of the bills and legislators that got us here, it’s time to bring in a new person and a new energy that can bring in vibrant, educated ideas that haven’t been proposed before.”
State Rep. Ted Speliotis’ decision earlier this year to retire from the Legislature at the end of his term generated a complicated five-way race for his seat, which represents Danvers, West Peabody, and part of Middleton.
Keohane is one of three independents facing off against Republican Robert May, of West Peabody, and Democrat Sally Kerans, of Danvers, who previously held the seat. Local attorney Jason Guida, of Danvers, and former district coordinator for Speliotis, Bill Bates, are running as independents.
Despite the fact that he does not identify himself as aligning with a particular party, Keohane does not refer to himself as an independent.
“I chose not to call myself ‘independent’ because sometimes an independent is a Republican in Democratic clothing and vice versa,” he said. “(Other candidates) might say they are independent, but they are bringing a liberal or conservative agenda without understanding constituents’ needs.”
He noted that he hasn’t accepted any donations from supporters, political institutions, or anyone else.
Keohane said he lived most of his life in Danvers where his family owned and worked for many local businesses, including Brandi Foods and Henry’s Market.
Like other members of his family, Keohane also has roots in the food industry. He ran Wenham Tea House and transitioned the business into a meal delivery service during the pandemic, called Freshly Delivered.
Keohane said his experience as a small businessman and food entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective, which he plans to capitalize on if he is elected.
“I would rally with small businesses and make sure they have the support they need and are not pigeonholed by a restrictive and overbearing government, which is happening right now. It is sad to see,” he said.
He added: “My experience has been nothing but getting teams of people together, identifying a problem, providing a solution to the problem and a dynamic understanding for the team that we created,” he said, noting how he has continued to navigate the COVID-19 crisis as a local businessman. “Working on dynamic solutions to these problems is something I’ve proven to be very effective at.”
Keohane said he is also running because the “partisan bickering at the federal and even state level has gotten to such a degree of chaos.”
Some of the main issues Keohane said he hopes to address if elected are the impact of the coronavirus crisis on families and teachers, developing plans to help the region address its growing population and the effect that will have on traffic, and fostering unity within the community.
