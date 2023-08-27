State Rep. Sally Kerans will host “office hours” in the communities of the 13th Essex District on the following dates.

Danvers: “First Friday,” Sept. 1 and the first Friday of every month, 8:30 to 10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center.

Middleton: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 6 to 7 p.m., Flint Public Library.

Topsfield: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5 to 6 p.m., Topsfield Public Library.

West Peabody: Wednesday, Sept. 13, 5 to 6 p.m., West Branch Library.

Wenham: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6 p.m., Hamilton Wenham Public Library.

All residents of the 13th Essex District are welcome stop in to share a concern, ask a question or just say hello. RSVPs are appreciated but not necessary.

Constituents can also make an appointment to meet at a mutually agreeable time by emailing Sally.Kerans@mahouse.gov or chloe.mitchell@mahouse.gov or by calling 617-722-2210 x. 8903

Kerans represents the town of Danvers, Peabody’s Ward 6, Middleton’s Precinct 3, Topsfield’s Precinct 2 and Wenham’s Precinct 1A. She serves on the Committees on Public Health, Ways and Means, Transportation, Financial Services and Mental Health and Substance Use Recovery.

