Kerans victorious in 13th Essex race, will return to Statehouse

DANVERS — After a complicated election season impacted by COVID-19, locals chose Democrat Sally Kerans to represent the 13th Essex District in the state Legislature.
“I am very gratified. Everyone ran a good race,” Kerans said. “It was very collegial and I appreciate the words of congratulations” from the other candidates.
Earlier this year, longtime state Rep. Ted Speliotis announced his plans to retire at the end of his term. His decision sparked a five-way race for the 13th Essex seat, which represents Danvers, West Peabody, and part of Middleton.
Kerans, 60, a Danvers native, held the seat from 1990 to 1997. When she first signaled her intentions to run again, she said her legislative experience will serve her well in tackling the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coming in second was Republican Bob May, 58, who lives in West Peabody and owns TechSource Thermal Solutions in Newburyport. He ran to offer a conservative voice on Beacon Hill, and hopes to provide support for police officers, among other issues.
While May won Middleton and at least one precinct in Peabody, Kerans topped the ticket in Danvers, according to unofficial results.
Three candidates with no party affiliation also sought the seat: Local attorney Jason Guida, of Danvers; former district coordinator for Speliotis and Danvers resident, Bill Bates; and food industry entrepreneur Chris Keohane, of Danvers.
Kerans said she felt a pervasive sense of worry among voters when she campaigned over the course of the past few months, but she hopes people can now begin to look forward with hope.
“My reasons for running were to help my community, and all three communities, through difficult times of COVID and to tackle difficult challenges ahead,” she said.
She added, “I will be a proactive, listening, responsive hardworking representative for the people who live here."
Tom Meagher of Danvers was outside Danvers High School Tuesday campaigning for Kerans. He said he was glad Election Day had finally come.
“I am hoping for a return to civility, and I think we have from my perspective, Sally is someone who has the experience and values I believe in,” he said.
Bates, who was also campaigning outside Danvers High, said the 13th Essex race was especially significant this year.
“I think it's a very important election,” Bates said. “I think it's time to make some choices about how we want our government to operate and who we want to be at the table for those debates and discussions.”
Richard Gardner of Beverly, 35, was holding signs for May outside Danvers High. He said he thought voting for Republicans was extremely important.
“I think it is a very important election, and I think it is going to alter the future of this country. I think right now it's Americanism against socialism,” he said.
Alex Romano said after voting at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School that she was disappointed she didn’t hear more about Keohane, Bates and Guida.
“I didn't even know who the independent candidates were, which is sad,” she said.
