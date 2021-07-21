PEABODY — Controversial plans to construct a 133-unit condo complex at the former J.B. Thomas/Curahealth hospital property were approved on Monday night.
Despite concessions from multiple members of the Zoning Board of Appeals that the plans aren’t perfect, the board voted 4-1 to approve the 40B project — with 44 conditions — during the July 19 meeting.
“It is pretty close to something that I can live with,” said Board member Daniel Sencabaugh, explaining that if the board were to reject the project, the developers could appeal and be approved for even more controversial plans.
Under Chapter 40B, the state's affordable housing law, these projects can sidestep most local zoning regulations in communities that are not at the mandated state threshold of 10% affordable housing. When HDG King Street LLC, the project’s developer, filed, Peabody had not reached the 10% threshold.
At the planned three-building condo complex, 25%, or 34, of the 133 condos would be designated as affordable housing.
Putting a large number of condos at 15 King St. has long raised concerns about how such a dramatic increase in the number of people living in the area would impact the area. The developer previously submitted plans to build 110 senior condos on the same property, but after pushback from neighbors, the developer withdrew the plans and submitted the 40B application.
After several months of negotiation, the board was able to work out several conditions of approval with the developers and their attorney, Jason Panos, which are intended to address many of the concerns of both residents and the city.
Some of the conditions have to deal with requiring the developer to conform to the preliminary plans which were approved during the meeting. These plans anticipate the three-building complex to include 59 one-bedroom units, 60 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. There can also be up to 201 parking spaces, including 21 underground garage spots, 30 compact spaces and seven accessible spaces.
The approved plans also require the developers to contribute up to $94,000 towards several improvements to the intersections of Lowell, King and Endicott Street and King and Ellsworth streets. These improvements include new LED lighting, the installation of ADA-compliant pedestrian push buttons at cross walks, the installation of countdown pedestrian crossing signals, sidewalk renovations, and other improvements.
Board member Barry Osborne said even though a lot of work was put into the current plans, he is unsatisfied with the lack of conversation regarding how the project would impact the density of the area.
"I'm really torn on voting for this thing because I really believe that something needs to happen at that site, because it is just going to get worse," he said. "It's an eyesore, and it is going to continue to be an eyesore and it is going to become a worse eyesore if something doesn't happen."
Osborne said despite his desire to approve a new project at the location, he feels the approved plans include too many units and haven't proved the complex can handle a large increase in traffic — especially in the case of an emergency.
"It's just my thought," he said. "I don't want to be a negative guy, but I feel sometimes I have to be. I just wish we had more opportunity to discuss density."
