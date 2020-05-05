PEABODY — A redevelopment plan for 133 condominiums at the site of the former J.B. Thomas/Curahealth hospitals has won project eligibility/site approval from the Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency -- against the wishes of city officials and many neighbors.
"I was very disappointed that the project received its eligibility letter," Mayor Ted Bettencourt said.
He said the city tried to present a united opposition to the project and remains steadfast in his belief King's Residences — located at at 15 King St. — is too large for the close-knit family neighborhood.
The approval letter, dated April 30, came from MassHousing to Al Chow, the senior manager of HDG King Street LLC. The approval means the project generally meets the requirements of the New England Fund housing subsidy program of the Federal Home Loan Bank when it comes to financing.
For Peabody, it means the developer will be applying for a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals under state's affordable housing law, Chapter 40B. A comprehensive permit allows developers to bypass most zoning rules on density and other requirements in exchange for a certain percentage of affordable housing.
In this case, the project is 25% affordable, which translates into 34 affordable condos.
Cities and towns such as Peabody that fall below a 10% minimum threshold for affordable housing by the state are less able to fend off a 40B proposal. Peabody is 196 units short of this goal, according to MassHousing.
Bettencourt said he knew it was an uphill battle to oppose the development, since 40B's intent is to create low- and moderate-income housing where there is a need.
The site approval letter outlined a number of recommendations based on comments from the city that the developer needs to address. This includes "compliance with all state and federal environmental laws, regulations and standards" for "building construction, stormwater management, wastewater collection and treatment, and hazardous waste safety."
The developer has to study traffic impacts and respond to requests to lessen them. The traffic study should also review emergency access throughout the site, and make sure emergency vehicles can get around the buildings and parking lot.
Developers also have to give a landscape plan for plantings, paving, lighting, signage, the location of dumpsters and provisions for irrigation, snow removal and long-term maintenance.
Peabody attorney Jason Panos, who is representing the developer, said the project eligibility letter spoke for itself and did not have anything further to add.
The developer plans to tear down the hospital and a separate power plant building to build 133 condos in three five-story buildings on 3.12-acres in the middle of a residential neighborhood of Emerson Park.
Neighbors worry about increased traffic, the safety of children walking to and from school, and a lack of parking on streets. There is concern the condos could add more kids to the Center Elementary School, which is already near or at capacity, the mayor said. MassHousing said this concern is outside its purview.
Earlier this year, the city was given 30 days to comment on the site approval application. City officials asked for an extension, bringing that date to Feb. 18.
Meanwhile, Bettencourt organized a letter-writing campaign and petition drive in opposition. The agency also received letters and petitions supporting the project due to the need for affordable housing. The developer has two years to apply for a comprehensive permit before the project eligibility letter expires, but it's unknown when the developer might apply.
