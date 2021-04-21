PEABODY — Jerry Halberstadt's grandchildren don't live locally, but he's still concerned about how a new 60-megawatt gas-powered plant in the city could impact their lives.
“We know these plants put out pollutants that affect people locally, and I'm certainly not an expert on that, but it is a concern,” Halberstadt, who lives in Peabody, said. “The more carbon we burn, the more likely it is that my grandchildren will not have a very nice planet to live on.”
Like other Peabody residents, Halberstadt recently learned of the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company's five-year-old plans to build a gas power plant at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant's Waters River substation, at the rear of the Pulaski Street industrial park. Now, residents are voicing concerns about both the plant's potential environmental and health impact and the government's transparency related to its approval.
“A lot of folks showing up for this cause have lived in Peabody their entire lives or for a really long time and they are really plugged into local news and local politics, yet they had no idea this was happening until like 10 days ago when I started spreading the word and saying something about it,” said Mireille Bejjani, a community organizer for Community Action Works. The Massachusetts group works with communities to prevent and clean up pollution. “So that is concerning given that this project has been in the world since 2015, 2016.”
Mayor Ted Bettencourt said he and the City Council haven't been involved with negotiations related to the plant.
"I did receive a couple of emails expressing some concerns, and I certainly passed those along to Peabody Municipal Light Plant," Bettencourt said. "They operate independently from the city, but I just made sure the emails I received were forwarded so they are aware of it."
A light plant representative directed questions to the wholesale electric company, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bejjani explained that part of the reason why people aren't familiar with the project is the accessibility of the process. For instance, the plans to build the plant are publicly referred to as Project 2015A.
“Nobody’s said it was a problem, but that's because nobody knew it was happening," she said. "I think there may have been some public hearings, but if in the notices it just says ‘We will be discussing Project 2015A,' that doesn't mean anything to the vast majority of people, so they aren't going to show up and say anything about it if they don't know what it is.”
The next state Department of Public Utilities hearing on the plan is Monday at 10 a.m. — a time Bejjanni said "is not designed for public input."
"That is a huge barrier for the community to show up and speak," she said.
Bejjanni said he hopes drawing attention to the plan will force officials to make the planning process more democratic and inclusive of local voices. Community Action Works has been holding its own community meetings to educate people about the proposal. Halberstadt attended one last week.
“We live in a democracy,” Halberstadt said about why he attended the meeting and why he was so upset he didn’t know about the project. “And because unfortunately, most people are not aware of the climate emergency and most people do not know the pros and cons of something like a power plant. If we knew about it, we would want to have a hearing and know if there has been an evaluation of the alternatives.”
Halberstadt said he used to live on North Central Street, near the planned plant site, but he has since moved to another part of the city. He said there is a school, a dairy farm and several neighborhoods in that area.
While officials have said there are plans to retire the Waters Rivers substation, Bejjanni said nothing has been done to indicate that this is going to happen soon.
"So it's looking like it would be two plants on the same site, both contributing to air pollution in an area that is already lower income and dealing with more environmental burdens," she said. "So that adds a whole other layer to the problems of this project."
Halberstadt also pointed to the state's recent commitment to zero emissions, and both he and Bejjanni questioned how long the plant would be in use.
Bejjanni said, "this plant likely won't be able to live out its lifetime because we will be needing to totally move away from fossil fuels in the next two decades.”
To submit a written statement before the next state hearing on the plant, email hearing officer Lauren Morris by 5 p.m. Monday, April 26. The hearing will take place via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92556370131
