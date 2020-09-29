Large Salem road project begins on Bridge Street

SALEM — A yearlong, $3.3 million road project is underway in Blubber Hollow.
Work started Monday morning on a 1,300-foot stretch of Bridge Street that has for years been targeted by city officials for an overhaul. The construction site starts at Flint Street, runs along the back of St. James Church, the Community Life Center and the vacant Sylvania property next door before ending at Boston Street.
The project will continue through the fall, with drainage upgrades and all related impacts — cutting into curbs, for example — ahead of paving in the spring, said Dave Knowlton, the city's Department of Public Works director.
"We hope it'll be done by October of next year," Knowlton said. "Right now, there isn't a lot of time between now and the end of the construction season."
The $3.3 million project is paid for through the state's MassWorks Infrastructure Program. It's being carried out by J Tropeano Inc., a North Andover-based contractor which recently handled the city's Swampscott Road roundabout project.
"The roadway itself is pretty wide, so we don't expect to have to detour any traffic, and we expect to keep traffic moving in either direction," Knowlton said. "Once the winter weather comes, the contractors typically stop. They'll secure the project for the winter and come back in the spring."
The Bridge Street project has been coming together for years, in part fueled by the construction of the $5 million Community Life Center — Salem's new senior center — and adjacent 117-unit condo project being led by Newton-based High Rock Development LLC. While the senior center opened in 2018, work on the condo project has yet to begin.
The project ends at Boston Street, which itself is part of a much larger road project expected to start a couple years from now, according to Knowlton. The busy road runs from Essex Street to the Peabody line, and officials have been talking for years about overhauling the road.
As far as the current project is concerned, Knowlton said work will end with a new pedestrian crossing across Bridge Street by the Boston Street intersection. The intersection will also be repaved and get new crosswalks, "but that whole alignment from Essex Street to the Peabody line is going to be redone as part of the Boston Street project," Knowlton said.
This smaller project "will just improve access in and out of the senior center, Goodhue Street, and obviously the Flint Street intersection," he said. "When you move curbs around, you have to relocate catch basis, manholes. There's some drainage work in the middle of the street we'll have to work on as well."
It remains unclear how much work will get done before the project wraps up later this fall, according to Knowlton. It's expected to resume sometime around March or April depending on the weather.
"We'll take advantage of the good weather if the good weather sticks with us," he said. "But typically when you get to early December, that's when we start shutting down projects."
