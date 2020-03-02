BOSTON — The biggest test yet of the 2020 presidential campaign is Tuesday, when voters are expected at polls in Massachusetts and 13 other states to nominate candidates ahead of the November election.
Secretary of State Bill Galvin predicts a high turnout, particularly on the Democratic side, where a crowded ballot and intense interest are expected to boost attendance. He said enthusiasm for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump's reelection bid is also likely to drive GOP voters to the polls.
"The weather is going to be good, so that's going to help," Galvin told reporters on Monday. "I'm looking forward to a positive day and hope people will take the opportunity to vote."
Galvin said he is reluctant to predict turnout but estimates at least 1.5 million Democratic ballots to be cast Tuesday, and nearly 350,000 Republican. Massachusetts has 4.5 million voters, more than half of whom are registered as independent — not affiliated with a major party — and thus free to cast ballots in any of the primaries.
Hundreds of voters have already cast ballots through absentee and early voting. Those votes will be tallied along with the other ballots on Election Day.
Galvin said local clerks have received about 70,000 absentee ballots and another 230,000 cast during the five-day early voting period last week.
Nationally the Super Tuesday contests will be pivotal, awarding a total of 1,357 delegates to the Democrats' summer convention to the top contenders.
Among Republicans, Trump appears poised to handily win primaries in Massachusetts and elsewhere in his bid for a second term. Four Democrats and more than a dozen long-shot candidates all want a crack at taking on Trump in November's general election.
In addition to nominating presidential candidates, voters on Tuesday will elect members of the state party committees and decide five special legislative races. Some cities and towns in the state have put local referendums on Tuesday's ballot, as well.
Tight race
Among Democrats, polls show Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders locked in a tight race with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren among Bay State voters. Former Vice President Joe Biden and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg are trailing them.
Several Democrats have recently dropped out, but their names will still appear because ballots were printed before they withdrew from the race. Among them: former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Andrew Yang, Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, businessman Tom Steyer and Marianne Williamson.
Galvin said voters who previously cast absentee ballots for a candidate who has since dropped out have the option of changing their vote on Primary Day. To do that, a voter must show up at their designating polling station on Tuesday and ask election officials to pull their absentee ballot and allow them to cast a new ballot.
"It's not easy to do, but it's possible," Galvin said. "So if you're that concerned about voting for someone else now that your first choice has withdrawn, you're eligible to do it."
Those who cast early ballots last week cannot change their votes, he said.
Delegates in most Democratic primaries and caucuses are awarded proportionally to the outcome of the vote. In Massachusetts, there are 91 delegates up for grabs. At least 1,991 delegate votes are needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Among Republicans, Trump faces a homespun challenge from former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who received about 9% of the vote in New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary and picked up one GOP delegate in the Iowa caucuses.
Clean machines
Galvin said there are some lingering concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on Tuesday's primary from people who may be sick or worried about contracting the illness.
"Obviously, we do not think it's a reason for people not to vote," he said. "But it has led to some concerns that are quite legitimate."
Galvin has advised local clerks to have extra workers on call in case others call in sick. He's also asked them to sanitize equipment and to keep extra pens on hand.
Voters who have "self-quarantined" because of concern about exposure to coronavirus can vote by absentee ballot.
The state's voters have a mixed record of choosing presidents.
Since 1972, Democrats have backed the party’s eventual nominee 7 out of 11 times. Two of those seven, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, were sitting presidents up for reelection.
The state's Republicans have picked the eventual nominee in 9 of 11 primaries since 1972, though five were incumbents.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters can look up polling locations and find other information at www.MassEarlyVote.com.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
Massachusetts Presidential Primary 2020 (in ballot order):
Democrats
Deval Patrick *
Amy Klobuchar *
Elizabeth Warren
Michael Bennet *
Michael R. Bloomberg
Tulsi Gabbard
Cory Booker *
Julián Castro *
Tom Steyer *
Bernie Sanders
Joseph R. Biden Jr.
John K. Delaney *
Andrew Yang *
Pete Buttigieg *
Marianne Williamson *
*Candidate has dropped out of race.
Republicans
Bill Weld
Joe Walsh *
Donald J. Trump (incumbent)
"Rocky" De La Fuente
*Candidate has dropped out of race.
Libertarians
Arvin Vohra
Vermin Love Supreme
Jacob George Hornberger
Samuel Joseph Robb
Dan "Taxation is Theft" Behrman
Kimberly Margaret Ruff
Kenneth Reed Armstrong
Adam Kokesh
Jo Jorgensen
Max Abramson
Green-Rainbow
Dario Hunter
Sedinam Kinamo Christin Moyowasifza-Curry
Kent Mesplay
Howard Hawkins
Note: Order of candidates listed on ballots was determined by random draw.
