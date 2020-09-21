BEVERLY — When students showed up in the early days of Maureen Macaro's School of Classical Ballet, they were not walking into a dance studio as fancy as the name might suggest.
Instead, the girls in their leotards, tights and tutus would march through the front door of Macaro's house on Hull Street in Beverly on their way to the makeshift studio in a back room, and right past Macaro's family as they sat down at the table to eat.
"Sometimes they'd ask, 'What's for dinner?," Macaro said. "It was so cute."
Those kind of homespun scenes played out for nearly four decades at Macaro's ballet school, which she ran out of her house for all but the first couple of years. Now, after 38 years in a business, the school is closing. Macaro, 61, said she made the decision to close in February, before the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm sad," she said. "I miss seeing the kids. But it was time."
Macaro, who grew up in Beverly in the same house where she still lives, began dancing at the age of 10 and was good enough to pass an audition for the North Shore Civic Ballet Company. She said her friends made fun of her when she continued ballet through high school because it wasn't considered "cool." But when she staged a one-person performance as part of her theater arts class, the whole class applauded.
When her ballet teacher retired in 1982, Macaro took over the business and called it Maureen Macaro's School of Classical Ballet. She held classes at the Centerville Improvement Society's community center for the first year or two before deciding to move them into her house.
Her first class had only five or six girls because that's all that could fit in the tiny room she used as a studio. Eventually, she turned her two-car garage into a larger studio, with hand rails, a wall-length mirror and a separate entrance in the back.
Macaro said the emphasis at her school was on community and friendship as much as the dancing. If you've ever seen "Dance Moms," the reality show that portrayed the ultra-competitive side of dancing, the Macaro School was just the opposite.
"It was low-key compared to some of the other schools," Macaro said. "We prided ourselves that our kids were well-rounded and did other things like plays and music and sports. It was good for those who wanted to compete but didn't want it to be their life."
When the Macaro School dancers went to a competition, there would be only about 10 of them compared to 100 girls from the more competitive schools.
"They'd walk in with the big banners and push us aside," Macaro said. "We couldn't even find a place to sit. I told our kids they were competing against themselves, not the other schools."
Macaro ran the school all by herself for the first 26 years. She estimates that she taught more than 1,000 girls, including her four daughters, as well as a few boys and some adults. At one point she had a grandmother, mother and granddaughter in the same class.
Macaro stopped teaching in 2007 when, at age 48, she graduated from nursing school and went to work as a hospice nurse. But the school continued on under her daughter Sara Tkachuk and instructors Tara Noyes and Talia Maihos, who added hip hop to the traditional ballet, jazz, tap and pointe classes.
"I loved it," Tkachuk said. "I felt like for a lot of those girls we had such an impact on them. They really trusted us."
"We danced for the love of dance," Tkachuk added.
For the Boyd family of Beverly, the Macaro School was almost like a second home. Maureen Boyd's two daughters, who are now 19 and 16, attended the school from the time they were 3 years old.
"The whole program was wonderful," Boyd said. "It was a safe place, a place to go and have fun. They really paid attention to the whole child or young woman. They valued their development as people as well as the dance. They discussed a lot of issues and they were guided in a really beautiful and meaningful way by the teachers."
Macaro said the school enabled her to be home when her children were growing up and helped put them through college. When she stopped teaching and began working as a hospice nurse, she was always happy to come home to a house full of dancing children.
"We felt like all these people were our family," Macaro said. "I became very attached to them. I think it was a gift that we had this opportunity and that it was so successful."
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.
