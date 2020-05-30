PEABODY — Plans to knock down two dilapidated eyesores on Endicott Street and replace them with a large, multifamily condominium building have been scaled back.
However, plans for the rundown commercial buildings at 40-42 Endicott St. will have to wait to be heard as they came in late, with the council Thursday night recessing the special permit hearing until June 11.
In an email to the City Clerk Allyson Danforth on May 20, Peabody attorney Athan Vontzalides, who is representing Peabody developer Pat Todisco of Todisco Properties, said they are reducing the building from four stories to three and the number of units from 42 to 38.
Todisco is seeking a special permit to change and alter the nonconforming structures and use of the buildings by knocking them down and replacing them with a condo building. There are two side-by-side properties involved that are being put together to make up one site. The building would sit on three-quarters of an acre in an R-1A residential district of mostly single-family and two-family homes.
Many in the neighborhood have commented or written emails with concerns about siting so many condos on such a small lot, the potential for increased traffic on Endicott and surrounding streets, and the height of the building. Access to the building is being proposed on Berry Street along an easement over city property.
The proposal has also drawn many letters and signatures of support from residents who favor the project and the work Todisco has done to help revitalize downtown Peabody in recent years.
However, the council did not take up the matter due to how late the developer submitted a revised site plan.
When Council President Tom Rossignoll asked Ward 3 Councilor James Moutsoulas to move to accept the late communication for the revised site plan, Ward 6 Mark O'Neill moved not to accept it.
"Although I'm pleased that the developer Pat Todisco ... he's listened to the residents' concerns and is lowering the levels of the building, I'm just concerned that getting a late communication and the revised site plan this week doesn't provide either the council the opportunity to have adequate review," said O'Neill. "But most importantly, to let the residents who are in that neighborhood, and also abutters and certainly anyone else who's interested in doing (so)."
Councilor-at-large Anne Manning-Martin concurred.
"I think we got that super-late communication last night and we're supposed to, of course, have gotten it before last Friday," she said. "And given the — as councilor O'Neill indicated — sensitivity of the document ... we need to give others, including the residents, an opportunity."
Moutsoulas motioned to continue the hearing until June 11, which passed 11-0.
As a procedural matter, the council did not have to vote on the motion to accept the late communication. Rossignoll said he asked the City Clerk whether a vote would be necessary, but he was told "because once there is one objection there is no vote needed."
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached on Twitter at @TannerSalemNews.
