SWAMPSCOTT — After one North Shore town announced Tuesday that a resident had tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, the question for many became: "Did I interact with this person?"
But a nearly 25-year-old law and a series of regulations that followed limit how much information officials in the town, in this case, Swampscott, can share.
That may need to change, suggested one local health care attorney.
"All they've been doing is giving out the number of positive tests," said Robert LeDoux, shortly after watching the latest White House briefing on the pandemic, where Dr. Deborah Birx, who is coordinating the White House response, expressed similar concerns as to whether the public has enough information. "She thinks there should be more than that, but I don't know how you do that unless Congress passes a new law," said LeDoux.
The 1996 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, usually called HIPAA, was intended to protect the ability of people to maintain their health care coverage. But it also aimed at dealing with the newly-emerging privacy issues posed by electronic medical records — and includes significant penalties for hospitals, doctors or others who violate it.
There is a provision in the law's Privacy Rule that allows public health authorities and others to have access to some information when necessary for public health or safety.
Hospitals can disclose health information to a public health authority, such as the Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with or without a patient's permission, in a public health emergency. But they, as well as health officials, have to follow privacy regulations in disclosing the information to the general public.
And in some circumstances, details like where the person has traveled in recent weeks, or even an event they might have attended, could provide enough information for someone to identify a patient, particularly in a small community.
The law "greatly restricts the public from gathering any medical information," said LeDoux.
As an attorney who handles cases with hospitals, he is also often under the same sort of restrictions and is often required to get permission from a court to access information.
For LeDoux, the concern is also personal: at 75, and with some health issues, he is at high risk.
Cases in which people have been identified have happened only because they've come forward to identify themselves, said LeDoux.
"This is a terrible, terrible situation we find ourselves in," said LeDoux. "We don't have enough hospital beds, we don't have enough physicians, we're really living in unprecedented times."
