BOSTON — Massachusetts is under constant threat from hackers probing for weaknesses in computer systems, intent on stealing money and personal information.
Experts say the attacks have only gotten worse.
On Wednesday, a newly created legislative committee met virtually for the first time to hear from state officials, policy experts and cybersecurity gurus about the onslaught and what can be done to thwart the attacks.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, co-chair of the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity, said the state desperately needs to harden its IT infrastructure.
"Criminals are going to keep doing this, and that's why we have to find a new way to counteract these crimes online,” Finegold said during Wednesday's hearing. "We need to get smart and take proactive measures to ensure that online platforms are safe and secure."
The panel's House co-chair, Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, said “the threats are real" and stopping them requires collaboration between the private and public sectors.
She said the state’s cluster of top cybersecurity firms makes Massachusetts a leader in the multibillion-dollar industry.
"We certainly have everything that we need here to lead the country," Campbell said.
Experts told the panel that businesses, local governments and hospitals are popular targets. Attacks range from malware, ransomware and email phishing scams, to old-fashioned cons using the internet to trick people.
Many perpetrators operate from overseas, with ties to rogue nations and criminal gangs, making it hard to catch them.
Curt Wood, secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security, said the state government has taken numerous steps to harden its cyber-defenses, but it faces constant attempts to access its computers.
His office has blocked more than 600,000 "suspicious" emails in the past year alone, he said.
Wood told the panel the problem of cybercrime "is not going away and gets harder every day."
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center logged 791,790 suspected internet crimes last year — an increase of more than 300,000 from 2019.
Reported losses exceeded $4.2 billion.
Topping the list of crimes were "phishing" scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams and internet-based extortion, the agency said.
There were more than 12,000 victims of cybercrimes in Massachusetts last year, with losses topping $118 million. Many of those victims were elderly, the FBI said.
The state Registry of Motor Vehicle's emissions system was shut down for nearly a month this year due to a cyberattack.
Local governments in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill reported coming under attack in the past year, as well.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, told the committee cities and towns are frequently targeted by criminals seeking to steal their records or shake them down for money.
He said many communities have aging IT, but there's a lack of funds to make upgrades.
"Communities are resource challenged, but they are also at the center of the bull's eye for cyber criminals," he said.
Wood said dealing with the problem requires more than just fortifying computer systems. He said it means investing in "people, processes and technology."
"We cannot solve this by thinking the IT guy is going to be able to buy a new server, or upgrade the software, and eradicate or stop these threats," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
