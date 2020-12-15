BOSTON — House Speaker Robert DeLeo didn't face opposition for reelection this fall, but he still vastly outspent every other lawmaker in the 160-member chamber.
The Winthrop Democrat spent $258,847 from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 — more than double what he raised during that time — according to disclosures filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
DeLeo, the longest serving House speaker state history, was unopposed in the Sept. 1 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, didn't face any challengers, either, but she still spent nearly $162,000 over the past 11 months, according to filings.
Her campaign records list about $455,000 in transfers of campaign funds from one bank to another, which is also noted as an expense.
Three-quarters of the state Legislature — at least 150 lawmakers in both chambers — cruised to reelection with no opposition.
Few incumbents faced challengers in the primary, either.
Overall, lawmakers who didn't face opposition spent nearly $3.3 million in campaign funds, according to a review of campaign finance disclosures.
House lawmakers not facing opponents in the primary or general election spent more than $1.6 million.
In the Senate, uncontested incumbents dropped more than $1.7 million, according to campaign filings.
Expenditures included traditional campaign costs, such as consulting fees, campaign staff and fundraising events, as well as contributions to other candidates in contested races and money transfers to state party leadership.
But they also included tens of thousands of dollars spent on flowers, gifts for constituents, pizza parties for staff members, liquor, credit card and car lease payments, and hotel stays and travel.
Charities were also big beneficiaries, with lawmakers sprinkling unspent campaign funds around in their districts by sponsoring or donating supplies to nonprofit groups.
Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, spent $22,566 this year despite facing no opposition. He spent some of that on consulting, paid off campaign credit card debt, and chipped in $2,000 to the state Republican Party.
But he also dropped $750 on a turkey dinner for senior citizens at the Friends of North Reading Council on Aging's Thanksgiving event.
State campaign finance officials say candidates are allowed to spend contributions on just about anything as long as they can justify it as campaign-related.
Lawmakers and their campaigns defend the expenditures, saying they were made in accordance with state laws and campaign finance guidelines.
Some point out that campaigns need to stay active even when they aren't facing challengers.
Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, says he limits his campaign spending in election cycles when he faces no opposition.
Finegold spent about $50,000 on consulting fees, debit card payments, fundraising and other expenses from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, his campaign filings show.
"I've been pretty frugal," he said. "I try to limit the spending, because you obviously want to save that money for when you have a serious contender."
Political observers say spending by unopposed candidates has become increasingly common and often blurs lines between campaigning and personal use. They say it's more common in states like Massachusetts, which lack competitiveness in legislative races.
"It's happening all over the country," said Pete Quist, research director with the National Institute on Money in State Politics. "What’s really important is that this spending is transparent, so that voters and people who are deciding whether or not to challenge them can decide whether the expenditures are questionable."
Quist said the definition of what is campaign-related is often stretched, such as using contributions to make monthly lease payments for a personal vehicle in an election cycle, especially when a candidate faces no opposition.
He said enforcement of state campaign finance laws is mostly triggered by complaints.
"That really gets into a tough spot on enforcement when you try to differentiate between personal and political use for these campaign expenditures," he said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for The Salem News and its sister newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.
