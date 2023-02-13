BOSTON — When a conservative group posted a viral tweet in August falsely claiming Boston Children’s Hospital was offering gender-affirming hysterectomies for young children, it unleashed a wave of online harassment threatening violence against clinicians and staff members.
The commentary by Libs of TikTok, a conservative Twitter account with more than 1 million followers, prompted a wave of cyberspace attacks and a bomb threat that resulted in the evacuation of the hospital. The FBI arrested a Westfield woman a month later, charging her with making a false bomb threat.
At the time, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins condemned the cyberattacks, pledging to use a new civil rights unit in her office to crack down on online “hate crimes.”
But the issue also caught the attention of Beacon Hill lawmakers, who are considering proposals aimed at curbing so-called “doxing” by individuals who post personal information online in an attempt to harass or intimidate someone.
One proposal, filed by state Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, would allow victims to file civil lawsuits against individuals for the “malicious doxing” of personal information, if the plaintiff establishes “by a preponderance of the evidence” that they have been harassed.
“Basically, we’re trying to keep peoples’ privacy private,” Finegold said. “Right now, people can post your Social Security number, your home address and other personal information, but victims of this harassment currently don’t have legal standing to file a lawsuit.”
The proposal, which is sponsored in the House of Representatives by Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, specifically mentions gender-affirming care services, reproductive health care services, mental and behavioral health workers and other medical professions.
“It’s extremely harmful for someone to have their personal information posted online in a malicious or retaliatory way,” Nguyen said. “We really need to curb this practice, and that’s what this bill seeks to do.”
Finegold said the bill was also prompted by attacks on elected officials such as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Gov. Charlie Baker, both of whom have been targeted by online smear campaigns in the past.
To prove a legal standing to file a lawsuit, litigants would need to prove the personal information was disseminated with “the malicious intent to cause, aid, encourage or facilitate the harassment, stalking, death or bodily injury” of the victim or their family members, under the proposal.
The bill would exempt online service providers and companies such as Twitter and Facebook that are often used to stage cyberspace harassment campaigns.
Another bill, filed by state Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, would make doxing “unlawful” and include it in a list of civil rights violations that would authorize the state Attorney General’s office to file a civil action against the violators.
Critics say social media companies are playing a role in online harassment, which has prompted some companies to tighten their posting policies.
In December, Twitter updated its policy to prohibit users from sharing live location information, home addresses, contact information or physical location information, saying that sharing a person’s private information online without their permission is a “breach of their privacy and of the Twitter Rules.”
“Sharing private information can pose serious safety and security risks for those affected and can lead to physical, emotional, and financial hardship,” the company said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com