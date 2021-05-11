BEVERLY — The lawyer for Beverly police Chief John LeLacheur says in a new court filing that a tweet the chief put out during the search for a domestic violence suspect in 2017 "accidentally" contained information about a woman who is now suing for invasion of privacy.
But those lawyers also say that the information that was inadvertently released — including the woman's name, where she was staying under police protection, and the location and time of her child's release from school — was not legally private or actionable, and say that the chief is not liable for the woman's claimed harm.
The statements come in the chief's formal response, or "answer," to the lawsuit first filed by the woman last August.
The case is an illustration of the potential risks for public officials and others who "live tweet" unfolding events.
The tweet in question was one of a series of tweets posted by the chief during the Oct. 18, 2017, search. It included an image of a bulletin that had been circulated to law enforcement, which contained the details about the woman and her child.
The chief deleted the tweet soon after it was posted, but not before it was spotted by people following the chief's account, including members of the news media covering the search for the suspect.
The suspect had allegedly threatened to kill the woman and their unborn child and had a lengthy criminal history. The search triggered lockdowns at Beverly High School and Beverly Hospital, and there was significant public interest in what was taking place as a result. LeLacheur was using the social media site to provide updates to the public.
LeLacheur "denies all allegations of wrongdoing, including invasion of privacy, and further denies that the plaintiff is entitled to relief or judgment for any reason or for any amount," saying the woman has suffered no damages, his attorney, Thomas Donahue, wrote in the response, filed Thursday in Salem Superior Court.
Donahue is also asking a judge to order the woman to pay the chief's costs in defending the complaint.
The lawyer also cited 19 of what are called "affirmative defenses," including multiple theories of immunity in LeLacheur's role as police chief, state law concerning claims against public officials, the statute of limitations, and that the release of the information was inadvertent and that he's not responsible for any damages caused by another party.
As he did during a preliminary motion to dismiss the lawsuit last month, Donahue also argued in the filing that because LeLacheur was acting in good faith and using his discretion and judgement at the time, there is legal precedent to suggest he's not liable. Donahue again cited a 2006 Supreme Judicial Court decision that concluded that a former secretary at Salem State who was inadvertently recorded changing clothes and applying sunburn ointment during a hidden camera investigation at her office could not recover damages from the school for invasion of privacy because the officers acted in good faith.
During that hearing, Donahue also suggested that a jury might find that the tweet had a valid purpose in drawing the suspect out of hiding. That argument is not being advanced in the formal response to the lawsuit, however.
The judge subsequently denied Donahue's preliminary motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.
