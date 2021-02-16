Lawyer indicted on rape charge

SALEM — A defense lawyer and former prosecutor from Salem was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on a rape charge Tuesday, the Suffolk District Attorney's office announced.
Gary Zerola, 49, will now face a charge of rape in Suffolk Superior Court, where a similar charge from 2016 is still pending.
It's the fifth time Zerola has faced rape allegations, but he has never been convicted on the charge.
During a detention hearing last month, prosecutor Ian Polumbaum said after Zerola's most recent arrest, two additional women came forward saying that they had also been sexually assaulted by the lawyer as far back as 1998 -- a time frame when Zerola was a law student and an assistant district attorney. Those allegations are outside of the statute of limitations, however.
But they were part of the prosecution's argument to keep Zerola in custody pending trial, over the objection of his attorney, Joseph Krowski.
Krowski said during the detention hearing that Zerola denies the allegations.
The woman told Boston police that she and another woman who had previously dated Zerola went out on the evening of Jan. 11 into the 12th. The woman said that sometime after she had been dropped off, she awoke to find Zerola raping her.
At the time, Zerola was out on $10,000 bail in the 2016 case, awaiting trial. He is now being detained without bail.
An arraignment date has not been set.
