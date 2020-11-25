Lawyer: Placement possible for disabled man charged with sexual abuse

BEVERLY — The attorney for a developmentally disabled man who has spent more than a year and a half in Middleton Jail on child sexual assault charges told a judge on Monday that there may soon be room for him in a group home.
Jonathan Jutras, 20, was charged last year with indecent assault and battery on a child after an incident at a Beverly playground involving three young boys.
Jutras has autism, bipolar disorder, learning disabilities and other conditions. Two doctors have found him to be incompetent to stand trial, leaving his case in legal limbo. But because of the nature of the charges, as well as Jutras's record of violent outbursts toward family members, prosecutors, police and a judge believe he poses a potential danger if released from custody.
The Salem News reported last month on Jutras's case, which involved a dispute between Jutras's mother, at the time also his legal guardian, and his court-appointed attorney that was hindering efforts to transfer him to a supervised group home. The case has also highlighted the scarcity of group homes or other options for developmentally disabled individuals involved in the criminal justice system.
Both his mother, Jessica Parisella, and his lawyer, Grace Edwards, agreed that the Middleton Jail was not a suitable place for him. Since he's been in custody, Jutras contracted COVID-19 and has suffered exploitation and harassment due to his physical and emotional limitations.
But Parisella vehemently opposed a proposal to move Jutras to a forensic group home, citing concerns that he would be with older men charged with serious crimes, and that he would not receive services he needs.
Edwards, meanwhile, acknowledged in an interview that the program was not everything the family wanted, but argued that it was the best option available — an option that disappeared when the spot was given to someone else. Edwards argued that Jutras, in jail, is also housed with older men charged with more serious crimes.
Edwards subsequently sought to have a new guardian appointed for Jutras.
During Monday's hearing, Edwards told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser that a new guardian had been named and was working with the Department of Developmental Services, and that a possible placement for Jutras may be available within two to three weeks.
She asked for a hearing to be scheduled for Dec. 11 to present that proposed placement to the court.
Edwards would have to convince a judge and the district attorney that the program is secure and that there would be no public safety risk before Jutras could be moved. The District Attorney's office said it would need assurances that the program provides adequate security and supervision for Jutras before it would agree to any transfer.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.
||||