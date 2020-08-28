BEVERLY — A lawyer for the Beverly School Committee said the board did not violate the state's Open Meeting Law regarding a last-minute school-reopening proposal.
In a letter to the Beverly resident who filed the complaint, attorney Jennifer King said School Committee member Lorinda Visnick did not discuss her proposal with a quorum of the committee "either collectively or serially" before the board's Aug. 6 meeting.
"Accordingly, there was no violation of the Open Meeting Law by the School Committee and no remedy is either necessary or appropriate," King wrote in a letter to Charles Kostro on Monday.
Kostro filed a complaint with the School Committee on Aug. 10, alleging that the committee held an improper deliberation about Visnick's proposal before the Aug. 6 meeting. Kostro said three committee members stated during the meeting that they had no prior knowledge of the previously unannounced proposal, but that no other committee member made any similar statement "as best I could ascertain" from watching the meeting.
Kostro said if four members of the committee deliberated on Visnick's proposal before the meeting, it would constitute a quorum and would be a violation of the Open Meeting Law.
The School Committee voted on Aug. 19 to authorize King to respond to the complaint. King is a lawyer with Valerio Dominello & Hillman, a firm based in Westwood that represents the committee on legal matters.
King said in her letter to Kostro that she reviewed his complaint and determined the committee had complied with the Open Meeting Law, but she did not provide any details of her review. King did not return a message seeking comment.
Kostro, who is executive director of the Essex Regional Retirement System, called King's letter "materially unresponsive, very dismissive and disrespectful."
"Nothing was clarified about the issue in my complaint, and no explanation was provided as to how counsel reached her conclusion," Kostro said in an email. "This was not the open and transparent discussion I had hoped for and I am very disappointed."
Kostro had requested that a "full and transparent accounting of the review" be provided to the School Committee in an open public meeting. But King said the Open Meeting Law does not require the committee to discuss the topic.
Kostro said he is planning to pursue his complaint with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Division of Open Government office, which enforces the Open Meeting Law. Open Meeting Law complaints must first be filed with the public body that is alleged to have violated the law, but the complainant can appeal to the AG's office if he is unsatisfied with the response.
At Wednesday night's School Committee meeting, President Rachael Abell said its counsel had advised the board that it only needed to report that the response letter had been sent. There was no discussion of the matter.
Visnick had proposed a phased re-opening of the schools during a 5 1/2-hour meeting in which the committee was contemplating reopening options presented by Superintendent Suzanne Charochak. The committee ultimately approved Charochak's plan for students in grades seven through 12 to attend school remotely, and for younger students to do a combination of in-person and remote learning.
Visnick referred questions about the issue to Abell. Abell said only that the letter to Kostro will be included in the committee's records.
