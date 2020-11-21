DANVERS — A lawyer for a Danvers police officer charged with drunken driving last year is seeking access to medical records from the hospital where the officer was taken after complaining of chest pains.
Patrolman Adam French had already refused a Breathalyzer test following his Dec. 2 crash and arrest on High Street, not long after he had called in sick to work for his evening shift.
During a hearing Wednesday in Newburyport District Court, French's attorney, William O'Hare, said his client had again refused to submit to a blood alcohol test at the hospital. Police apparently then obtained a blood alcohol level, a .17, from a lab test, after obtaining a search warrant, the lawyer told a judge. He said he wants to know more about the circumstances of that.
O'Hare asked Judge Peter Doyle to authorize a motion for access to the records from French's trip to Beverly Hospital, where he was taken after complaining of chest pain during booking.
French, 47, of Danvers, was driving his 2012 Audi SUV on High Street when he collided with a 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck that was backing out of a driveway.
The other driver called police to report the crash and told officers he smelled alcohol on French. He said he also noticed French's badge when he opened his wallet.
The case was transferred to Newburyport to avoid any appearance of a conflict, due to French regularly testifying at the Salem District Court.
A status hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 19.
