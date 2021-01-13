Lawyer sought by police on rape charge

SALEM — A well-known Boston defense attorney with ties to Salem is being sought by Boston police on rape and breaking and entering charges, Boston Police said Wednesday evening.
Gary Zerola, 49, who is still awaiting trial in a 2016 sexual assault allegation, and was previously acquitted in three other alleged sexual assaults, is a former Essex and Suffolk county prosecutor who in 2001 was once one of People Magazine's "most eligible bachelors."
Zerola has been living in Salem, in a condo development near Highland Avenue and Swampscott Road, and also has an address in Boston.
Police released a photo of Zerola and a description of him, saying he is 5'11" and 180 pounds, and said he may be driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate 571SY3.
A warrant was issued in Boston Municipal Court for Zerola's arrest.
Police did not release details of the incident on Wednesday evening.
Salem police were aware of the efforts to locate Zerola.
Police are urging anyone who may know his whereabouts to call 911 or their CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
