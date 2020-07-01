PEABODY — The lawyer who told a judge in May that he couldn't wait to get entertainer Carmen Electra under oath on a witness stand won't get that chance now.
Carlos Apostle is out, and the owners of the Golden Banana, Salisbury's Tens Show Club and Revere's Squire Lounge are trying to hire another attorney after insurance carriers for the clubs said their policy doesn't cover trademark violation cases.
That's the basis for the lawsuit, filed last July by Electra under her legal name, Tara Leigh Patrick, and a number of other models and performers who say their images were used in advertising promoting the club.
Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin allowed Electra and the other plaintiffs to amend their original lawsuit to include more models and performers, as well as add the Salisbury and Revere clubs and add counts related to alleged violations after the suit was filed.
The development was confirmed during a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
It came a little over a month after a contentious hearing where lawyers for Electra accused Apostle of failing to respond to questions about the club's insurance coverage and of failing to provide other information that the plaintiffs are legally entitled to receive prior to trial.
Apostle insisted that his paralegal had provided the information.
Sorokin ordered Apostle to provide proof that the material had been sent and provide another copy for the plaintiffs. But the judge found that had not happened by his deadline, setting the stage for the hearing Tuesday.
Lawyers for Electra have filed a motion for sanctions, including attorney costs. That has not been ruled on, but on Tuesday, Sorokin scheduled a status hearing for next week in the case.
