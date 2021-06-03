SALEM — Lead buried under woodland trails outside of McGrath Park will be cleaned up using the same methods that were used to clean the rest of the park of similar contamination a decade ago.
The current iteration of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, under review by the City Council’s finance committee as part of next year’s city budget, calls for $200,000 to finish studying recently discovered contamination outside of McGrath Park.
Trails behind the park, located off of Marlborough Road, were closed in mid-May after lead was found underground at levels far above the thresholds that would require a shutdown of the area.
It isn’t the first time city land at the park has needed to be cleared of contamination. In 2011, the park got a more than $1 million facelift that ultimately remediated lead and cadmium contamination within the park itself. That project led to the soccer fields, basketball court, concession stand, and playground that exist at McGrath Park today.
“We were out digging for a sewer line to put the concession stand in, and we started digging through all this burned ash, dumped material,” said Dave Knowlton, Salem’s director of Public Works, about the 2011 project. “The front soccer fields at McGrath, we removed the topsoil, dug down a certain depth, put down a (fabric) liner.”
A decent layer of clean soil was put on top of that liner, capping the contamination, Knowlton said.
Like what was discovered in 2011, the newly found contamination by the trails is tied to a waste-disposal operation from the early 1900s. Lead was detected at levels of between 400 and 7,900 parts per million — a reading of 200 requires state notification, and 3,500 or more triggers closures to the public.
The $200,000 will “complete the evaluation of the park — the entire park — and put plans and specs together so we can bid to a contractor to do the remediation,” Knowlton said. “If we get the design and permitting done this year, we’d seek construction starting next year. It’d be sometime in the summer (of 2022) when we can start.”
Soil will be removed in some places, and in others where the contamination goes deeper, a fabric barrier will be set up with clean soil on top to cap it going forward, Knowlton said.
“That’s one of the things we need to work out — what’s there, where the hot-spots are and how do we remediate?” Knowlton said. “Is it capping? And if that’s the case, we’d have to remove a certain number of trees. I think by the end of this calendar year, maybe this winter, we’ll have an idea.”
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.