SALEM — Wooded trails around McGrath Park have been closed to the public after lead was found in shallow soil outside of the park's soccer fields.
Only the woods and trails outside of the park, which is located off Marlborough Road, are closed for the time being. The park has a pair of soccer fields, two playgrounds and basketball court that all showed no signs of contamination in recent tests.
City officials made the announcement in an email blast Friday afternoon. The message said the park site was home to a waste-disposal operation in the early 1900s. The city conducted a cleanup several years ago to remove similar contaminants from the soccer fields and playground areas, which are now safe.
Recent tests run on the first foot of soil on the trails, however, detected levels of lead that range between 400 and 7,900 parts per million. Findings above 200 parts per million automatically trigger notification to the state's Department of Environmental Protection, while readings that exceed 3,500 parts per million require a full shutdown of the area.
Further information, including what prompted the city to test the trails, wasn't immediately available from city officials on Friday.
The announcement said temporary fencing will be installed around the affected area of trails and woodland immediately. Environmental engineers will then conduct more testing, as necessary, so a remediation plan can be developed for the site.
Lead is a naturally occurring metal found abundantly throughout the Earth, though not at nearly the levels it was detected at McGrath Park. Lead has been used in everything from gasoline and paint to plumbing and batteries.
The situation parallels another that recently played out about a mile away at Gallows Hill Park. In that case, arsenic found in late 2018 was tied to tanneries and leather companies that used the site going back as far as 1890. The park was later shut down for cleanup, and the state also targeted a row of residential lots along neighboring Langdon Street for soil remediation. Mansell Field at the corner of the park remains closed ahead of cleanup efforts.
