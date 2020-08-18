SALEM — A staff member of the LEAP Saltonstall summer program has tested positive for Covid-19.
In an announcement early Monday on the Salem Public Schools Facebook page, program administrators said "we wanted to make you aware that Sunday evening we learned that a staff member (not an SPS staff member) working at the LEAP Saltonstall Summer program tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member has not been at the program since Tuesday.
The announcement went on to say that five students and five to seven staff members are believed to have worked closely with this staff member. All have been notified and have been asked to quarantine.
Also, all other students and staff who have been in contact with this staff member were notified.
"In partnership with LEAP," the announcement continued, "we have decided to close the program for the remainder of the week - this is the last week of the program - because we are short-staffed due to some of the staff needing to quarantine.
LEAP for Education is a Salem-headquartered project dedicated to "empower underserved and first-generation-to-college students to succeed in education, career and life."
The Salem News attempted unsuccessfully to contact LEAP and Salem school officials for additional comment.