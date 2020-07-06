DANVERS — Janelle Lavender Tobin, with a smile that stretched from ear to ear, was someone who made an impression on those she met.
She was just 22 when she died two days after Thanksgiving 2018 from Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. After being diagnosed in the spring of that year, she passed away at home surrounded by family and friends.
"We've been fortunate to have so many people support her, so many friends and family," said her mother, Janis Tobin. "I try not to cry, but if you met her you would never forget her. She was beautiful and had a bubbly personality, so she was a memorable person ... she touched a lot of people's lives, she was very involved and a lot of people knew her."
Now, Janelle Tobin's close-knit circle of friends and family is coming together to raise funds in her name as part of the North Shore Cancer Walk, which is a virtual event this year.
Sobering diagnosis
The first signs of trouble appeared during Tobin's junior year at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, where she studied business and marketing. She studied abroad in Amsterdam in the fall of 2017. She traveled extensively and her mother, father and sister came to visit.
She documented her adventures in a blog called "Climbing on Trees," based on a lyric in a song about traveling called "Anywhere" by the group Passenger.
After coming home from her whirlwind semester abroad, she fell on black ice while waiting for a bus at the beginning of the spring semester. This is documented on the website of the Janelle Lavender Tobin Charity, which gives scholarships, donates to families going through cancer, and supports cancer research.
The pain from the fall became intolerable a few weeks later, which led to numerous visits to doctors and emergency rooms, and many tests and scans. She was eventually diagnosed in April 2018.
That led to chemotherapy, preparation for a bone marrow transplant, back surgery, radiation and more surgery. Her parents said she fought hard, but the cancer proved too aggressive.
"I have many good days and a few bad days but my friends and family, and you, are there to support me through all of it," Janelle wrote in her blog on July 2, 2018. "I wish everyone could feel the love and support I have had from Team Janelle because you are all truly the best people in the world and every one of you deserves this type of love."
'Team Janelle' is 60 strong
She left behind a tight-knit family: her mother, Janis; her dad, Patrick, a veteran Salem fire lieutenant; and her best friend and younger sister, Holly. She left her grandparents, James and Barbara Tobin of Salem, and Raymond and Janett Lavender of Danvers, whose surname "Lavender" is Janelle's and Holly's middle names.
So it's only appropriate that the 60 members of "Team Janelle" are again taking part in the North Shore Cancer Walk wearing lavender-colored shirts in memory of her.
Last year, Team Janelle raised $4,000 and are on track to raise that much this year during the walk's 30th anniversary. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's walk has gone virtual. That means individuals and teams are walking on their own and documenting their walks. A virtual event is planned for Sept. 13.
Janis, Patrick and Holly, who is 21 and a senior-to-be majoring in health science at Sacred Heart University, have already done their 4-mile loop.
"That her legacy is still carried on every day," said Holly, when asked about what she wants others to know about her sister's legacy. Holly said she wants to become an oncology nurse someday,
Always finding the good
Janelle Tobin graduated from Danvers High in 2015, where she was a varsity cheerleader and an officer in the DECA club.
She worked at Putnam Pantry and interned at Salem Five Bank Marketing Department. She served as co-president of the UMass Ski & Board Club and was a board member of the Protect Our Breasts organization, which works with scientists researching carcinogens in health and beauty products.
Kenna O'Maley of Gloucester, Janelle's close friend at UMass, said they met through the Ski & Board Club.
"I still remember the exact moment that I met her, as I feel that everyone has met Janelle feels the same way," O'Maley said.
"Janelle was more than just a friend to all of us," said neighbor Stephen Ganley of Danvers, who has known Tobin since he was 3 and was a classmate of hers at Danvers High.
"It's a good thing that everything is in her name and she's still able to change the world in her own way," Ganley said.
Emma Gamble, 22, of Danvers, knew Janelle since her freshman year cheering at Danvers High. Gamble traveled abroad the semester after Janelle died and went to some of the same places Janelle did, blogging about it.
Gamble said Janelle had the late Danvers High math teacher Colleen Ritzer as a teacher. Ritzer was tragically murdered at the school by a student in October 2013, and Ritzer's legacy lives on in those inspired by her sayings still posted to Twitter: "Find something good in every day."
"She was always exuding the same, 'finding the good' and leaving behind a wonderful legacy," Gamble said of Janelle Tobin.
