PEABODY — Local organizations, artists and small businesses in Peabody have planned a trio of events in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month this June.
The Black Box Theater on Foster Street is bringing back Drag Queen Bingo, hosted by drag queens Maxine Harrison and Miss Michael on June 11. Tickets are $25 and proceeds from the 21 and older event will benefit the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth (NAGLY). The program will feature prizes and walk-up bar service. Bingo starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.nagly.org.
“We are thrilled to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month in downtown Peabody,” said Tony Leone, NAGLY’s director of community services and engagement. “In 2019, we partnered with Peabody Main Streets and other local organizations to host the city’s first-ever Pride celebration at Olio’s event space and it’s wonderful that this has now become a Peabody community tradition.”
Attendees are encouraged to show their support for small businesses and grab a bite to eat at a downtown restaurant before the show.
“Our local businesses have been through a lot over the past year and these types of events are key to reinvigorating our downtown area as we all work to recover from the pandemic,” said Lisa Geczi, events manager for Peabody’s Black Box Theater, Wiggin Auditorium, and Peabody Main Streets.
On June 25, Granite Coast Brewery on Main Street will host a Pride Night, also to benefit NAGLY, from 4 to 8 p.m. Customers are encouraged to wear Pride colors and enjoy a cold beer inside the brewery or out on the patio. People are also welcome to bring their own board games or card games. NAGLY will be onsite with Pride swag and LGBTQ resources.
“Granite Coast is happy to host this year’s Pride Night in Peabody,” said Amy Luckiewicz, the brewery's marketing manager and events coordinator. “We’ll have a variety of beers on tap and food available for purchase from Dotty & Rays. After more than a year of social distancing and isolation, Pride Night will be a great chance for people to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.”
A raffle will be held to benefit NAGLY and the winner will take home three Granite Coast growlers with a fill of their choice (not including shandy) and a pint glass.
The next morning on June 26, city officials will raise the Pride Flag in front of Peabody City Hall. The public is invited to gather in front of the building for the flag raising at 10 a.m.
||||