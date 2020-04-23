SWAMPSCOTT — A "Liberate Massachusetts" rally in front of Gov. Charlie Baker's house Thursday seemed to draw more reporters, law enforcement and supporters of the governor than protesters.
The event, organized in part by self-described "MAGA Activist" Dianna Ploss of Gloucester, was for those who are upset about Baker's closure of nonessential businesses to halt the spread of coronavirus.
More than a dozen people, most of them not wearing facial coverings or masks, showed up around 10 a.m. to the front of Baker's house on Monument Avenue to protest what they view as an unjust lockdown of the economy.
There were so few liberators when the rally started that a scrum of reporters and photographers totally surrounded Ploss and a few others holding court in the middle of a crosswalk on Monument Avenue.
Around 11 a.m., a honking line of cars sporting American flags and 'Trump 2020' banners rolled by Baker's house. It was led by a red dump truck festooned with flags, emblazoned with Trump signs and slogans such as "All Lives Matter." The driver announced over a loudspeaker: "Wake up, Charlie Baker, wake up!"
Baker was nowhere to be seen.
"I'm here because we want to reopen the state," said Ploss, an avid supporter of the president's and who has a radio show on a Nashua AM radio station. "People are suffering and we have liquor stores that are open but churches are closed, right?
"If people are afraid that they are going to get this, then they should stay home ... But there are plenty of people who aren't afraid and they should be allowed to come out."
"I'm specifically here for my rights. My right to get up in the morning ... and go out for a walk in this beautiful state and this beautiful country anywhere I please and any time I please. And, if you don't know your rights, you can't fight for them," said John Lanni, who is retired. "What I see here is a slow erosion of our rights."
Lanni said he was not wearing a mask, but if he felt he was a danger to the public, he would self-quarantine and seek medical help.
When asked about findings that many carriers of the coronavirus do so without symptoms, Lanni said: "Well, if I don't know you have it. Why would I self-quarantine? Why would I hunker down and hide under my bed? For what? Aren't you a little sick of walking into the store and seeing empty shelves. You can't buy a roll of toilet paper. Don't you think it's gone crazy? Really?"
One act that drew attention was by Baker's neighbor Alice Senko and her daughter, Anna Senko. Both wore masks and marched by the house with a sign stating "Charlie Keeping Us Safe."
"Because it's a critical time to support the front line and Governor Baker," Alice Senko said.