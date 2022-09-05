DANVERS -- The Peabody Institute Library will present Quentin Prideaux on Zoom discussing the basic science of climate change and its effect on New England. The talk is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8.
Combining powerful images of the early effects of climate change with concrete data on what's happening now, this presentation covers impacts and causes of climate change, actions needed now, and what it all means for the Northeast.
Prideaux is a partner in the management consulting firm Alder Associates, and a board member of Sustainable Wellesley. He has a degree in physics, an MBA, and a masters in sustainability from Harvard Extension School.
He has long been engaged with climate change action and continually updates his material Registration is required to receive your Zoom link. Go to: danverslibrary.org.