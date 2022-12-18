BEVERLY -- The Beverly License Board has withdrawn a three-day alcohol license suspension that it had imposed on the Anchor Pub & Grille.
The board informed the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission on Dec. 12 of its decision to withdraw the suspension, two days before the commission was scheduled to hear an appeal filed by the Anchor Pub.
The Beverly License Board had voted on Oct. 6 to suspend the Anchor's alcohol license for three days after determining that the bar had served alcohol to an intoxicated customer Sept. 8.
But the Anchor disputed that its staff did anything wrong that night. In its appeal to the state ABCC, the Anchor submitted testimony from its doorman and bartender saying the customer had only been served two beers and was in the pub for no longer than two hours.
The staff members said the customer left the Anchor and returned about an hour later. They said the doorman barred the customer from entering because he appeared to be intoxicated. The doorman eventually called the police, who took the customer into custody.
In the appeal, a lawyer for the Anchor said there was no evidence that the customer was intoxicated while he was at the Anchor and that the customer could have easily gone to nearby bars in the hour before he returned.
"(The) evidence clearly establishes that the Patron was only served two beers during the two hours that he was present in the Anchor Pub, and during that time, including the moment when he left the establishment, he exhibited no signs of intoxication," the Anchor's attorney, H. Glenn Alberich, wrote in the appeal.
The Anchor also said in its appeal that the License Board had cited two previous incidents at the Anchor -- a reported stabbing in the parking lot and a drunk driving incident -- as a reason to impose a suspension. But in fact, the board had already determined in a hearing last January that the Anchor was not at fault in either of those incidents.
Neither Richard Kelley, the chairman of the Beverly License Board, nor Alberich, the attorney for the Anchor Pub, returned messages for this story.