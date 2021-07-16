PEABODY — The fossil fuel-fired “peaker” power plant which is proposed to be built near the Waters River is likely the most contentious topic being debated by locals running for two open seats on the Peabody Municipal Light Plant Lighting Commission, but candidates in the upcoming election said they are interested in tackling a variety of issues.
According to City Clerk Allyson Danforth, Tracy Valletti, Joel Brenner, MaryBeth Mallia and Raymond Melvin have already been certified at City Hall and will appear on the Sept. 14 preliminary election ballot alongside incumbents Thomas Paras and Robert Wheatley.
The general election will be on Nov. 2.
Melvin — who has run for a seat on the commission twice before — said he wants to bring his many years of experience working in the energy field to the commission.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, so I do know what I’m talking about,” Melvin, a longtime Eversource employee, said.
According to Melvin, he is very “technology-driven” and could help the board identify which renewable energy projects to invest in. He said he would also like to look into creating a city-owned wifi system.
“We own the poles, the wires, the substation— Peabody and the ratepayers— we own them,” Melvin said. “When you own the poles and wires you can do what you want with them. Right now, Comcast rents from us.”
He added, “We have low taxes, low electricity bills, low water bills. The one bill that was expensive was the Comcast bill, but if you own your own infrastructure, why not have low Wi-Fi costs too?”
Brenner said he’s been considering running for a seat on the commission for a few years.
“I’ve been attending light plant meetings for two years. I could be the only Peabody resident who actually goes to these meetings with any regularity, and it's been really fun,” he said about how he first became interested in the light plant. “I started to go because I was interested as a ratepayer and how we were getting power, and I just like getting involved. I would go to see how the commissioners interacted, what they would vote on during the meetings, and try to understand what Peabody is doing and what the future looks like .”
Brenner, a former General Electric employee, said he is also excited about the potential opportunity to contribute his experience in the utilities industry to the board.
“At the end of the day, I think people look to the light plant to provide safe, reliable power and when I flip the switch, my lights come on and I have a good rate,” Brenner said, adding that he feels his experience and passion for the city of Peabody would make him a good fit for the job.
If elected, Brenner said he would love to be involved in conversations about how to prepare Peabody for a future where there is an increased demand for electricity and an increased need for that electricity to be produced sustainably.
“Hopefully someday in the not so distant future I will be driving an electric vehicle, and a lot of us will be,” he said. “But we have to have the infrastructure to support it, so what are we doing as a commission to be in front of all that? I look at that and I say ‘I want to be a part of that conversation and help move the city in the right direction.’”
Mallia, a former city councilor in Ward Two, said she is running because she cares deeply about the city and enjoys being a public servant.
“I just want to be a voice for the people and to see better communication and community involvement,” Mallia said about why she is running. She added that she would love to see a woman on the board.
Valletti, a health care professional and former library trustee, said even though she was inspired to run after learning about the peaker plant controversy, she is willing to learn about the other complex issues which the board tackles and is excited about the potential opportunity to advocate for renewable energy resources.
"I'm not saying the board hasn't done a great job," she said. "I want low rates like everybody else, but I think there are new and additional ways of doing things, and I think bringing new people on board will serve that purpose."
Wheatley, who has served on the board since 1997, said he is not oblivious to the fact that the energy industry is changing.
"I have a great interest in the light plant, and I see the future coming with electric cars and batteries and solar," he said, adding that as a former mechanic, he is particularly interested in the increasing number of electric cars on the road.
Wheatley also said he believes his many years of experience on the commission have allowed him to develop an expertise which he would love to continue contributing to the board.
"I still enjoy the work and I am taking care of the phone calls when they come in," he said, explaining that he likes working with ratepayers. "I will be [ratepayers] voice on the commission, which I always have been, and I will maintain that philosophy that I am the voice for the ratepayers in the city of Peabody. I hope they are satisfied with the time I've spent on the commission."
