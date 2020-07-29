Limited public access triggers Open Meeting Law complaint in Danvers

DANVERS — Frustration among some residents about the way the Planning Board has been meeting virtually during the pandemic — with no way for them to chime in in “real-time” — has boiled over into an Open Meeting Law complaint.
The Planning Board took up the issue, which stems from a complaint filed by Precinct 1 Town Meeting member Matthew Duggan, in a remote meeting Tuesday afternoon, during which Land Use and Community Services Director Aaron Henry said the board plans to change the way it holds virtual meetings.
“We think we can evolve our process to encourage more real-time participation by the public and interested members of the public in our meeting agendas,” Henry said. Board members had a lengthy discussion about various videoconferencing platforms, and the security of them, but no decision was made on which to use.
Duggan, in a July 10 complaint to the state Attorney General’s office, wrote that the Danvers Planning Board, during its remote meeting on June 23, “did deliberatively and intentionally prevent the public from participating in real-time discussions during public hearings posted on their agenda.”
He also complained that written comments received before the hearings were not read into the record during the live cable TV broadcast.
Duggan cited language from Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders in March that suspended provisions of the Open Meeting Law to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and which spoke about “low-cost telephone, social media, and other internet-based technologies” that would permit a board to meet virtually “and allow real-time public access.”
The complaint goes on to say: “Real-time is defined as instantaneously; the board’s requirement that public comments be submitted by email or by phone calls fielded through an intermediary fails to meet this definition.”
Duggan said the remedy is that whenever the Planning Board has a public hearing, residents should get the meeting invites to the platform it is using. They should also “be afforded the opportunity to engage in real-time conversations,” and offer comments for the record.
Several town boards are moving back to in-person meetings now, Henry said. Selectmen are meeting live in the large multipurpose room of the Holten Richmond Middle School to promote social distancing.
Duggan’s complaint follows a June 24 email from Precinct 3 Town Meeting members Andrea Daley and Peter Swift, outlining their group’s frustration as they tried to comment on the proposed warehouse expansion and uses of an industrial building at 28 Harbor St.
“You assured our group that via teleconferencing and email our concerns/questions would be answered by the Planning Board members as the dialog concerning Harbor Street was being conducted. THAT NEVER HAPPENED,” they wrote.
Henry said the remote meeting system was vetted by senior staff and town counsel, and officials felt it was a “defensible process.”
“Given the amount of time and effort we have put into remote meetings since mid-May, we feel we can safely expand the opportunities for the public and interested parties to participate in the WebEx platform or if we want to move on to another product,” he said.
Since Duggan filed the July 10 complaint, Henry said he had reached out to Duggan about opening up the remote platform, and “he’s happy with that.”
“I’m asking that the public is allowed to join the WebEx meetings, so we’re on a level playing field,” explained Duggan, who was unable to view the meeting Tuesday afternoon while he was at work.
Board members, on Tuesday, were torn about not being able to have in-person meetings and were concerned about people feeling shut out of the process, while balancing the need for remote meetings to keep people safe from catching COVID-19.
“I’ve seen, actually, more participation from the public through our current process than I have in my tenure of being on the board,” said Chairman John Farmer. He said the amount of emails and comments coming to them helps them form their opinion.
“I think being able to participate remotely is good,” said Planning Board member Louis George, adding that if town staff are able to adjust the process so people are better able to participate in real-time, “that would be great.”
Precinct 1 Town Meeting member Bill Bradstreet registered his unhappiness with the format at the meeting, but his comment had to be read aloud by Chairman Farmer: “I want an open meeting where I can raise my hand and ask questions,” he wrote.
The Planning Board is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 11.
